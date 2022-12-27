The day after what was a hugely eventful Boxing Day for Liverpool, more details of the Reds’ move for Cody Gakpo have emerged, and some fans are hoping there could be more new signings to follow.

More details on Gakpo deal

Well then, as Boxing Days go, that one wasn’t too bad for the Reds, was it?

Shortly after an impressive 3-1 win at Aston Villa, PSV announced that Cody Gakpo was on his way to Anfield.

The Netherlands forward is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, with most reports stating Liverpool will pay around £44 million.

There’s been no official word from Liverpool yet, and that may not come until the medical and other formalities are all boxed off.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Gakpo’s contract will run for five-and-a-half years, taking him to 2028.

Last night, Ornstein also claimed the 23-year-old had attracted interest from Man United and Chelsea in recent months.

Many expected United to be his next destination, with several journalists who report on the Red Devils now, of course, claiming that Gakpo was never a “serious target” for Erik ten Hag.

Reports in the Netherlands state Gakpo is already on his way to Merseyside for a medical.

A deal 3 weeks in the making

Liverpool struck a deal to sign Gakpo on Boxing Day, but reports in the Netherlands state the Reds have been working hard on a deal for three weeks.

John Achterberg has already welcomed his fellow countryman to the club with a message on Instagram.

Pep Lijnders is said to have called Gakpo the “missing link” in a conversation with a Dutch television presenter last month.

Gakpo done, Enzo or Bellingham next?!

Many Liverpool supporters have, of course, already turned their attentions to more potential signings, with the Portuguese media now expecting Enzo Fernandez to leave Benfica this month.

In Argentina, Gaston Edul of TyC Sports says Fernandez has arrived back in Portugal along with his agent, who is on guard in case a club pays his €120m release clause. Edul claims the current pecking order is Man United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Jude Bellingham links are also still going strong, with Jan Aage Fjortoft claiming Liverpool “will now work very hard” to fund a summer move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Let’s not forget that Boxing Day victory

Jordan Henderson‘s altercation with a Villa fan is one of five things fans are talking about after the victory at Villa Park.

The good, the bad and where does Salah rank? Three Reds have the last word on Liverpool’s win over Unai Emery’s side.

Get well soon, Jay

Not the Christmas Liverpool academy player/coach Jay Spearing had envisaged. YNWA, Jay.

The festive football continues with Chelsea vs Bournemouth and Man United vs Nottingham Forest tonight.

The festive football continues with Chelsea vs Bournemouth and Man United vs Nottingham Forest tonight.