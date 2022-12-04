For the first time at the 2022 World Cup a Liverpool player got on the scoresheet, while three in total made it through to the last eight.

Today at the World Cup

Two didn’t feature, one did in terms of Reds in Qatar. The one who did, our skipper, certainly made his presence felt.

Ibou Konate was an unused sub as France beat Poland 3-1

Kylian Mbappe moved to the top of the scorers charts with a brace, Giroud made French history and Lewandowski seems to have forgotten how to take penalties

England toiled away for half an hour and then blitzed Senegal, winning 3-0

Trent didn’t play but Jordan Henderson played 80 minutes and scored the first goal

It was an all important contribution from our skipper, who was very decent and constantly harassing the Senegal midfield, before bursting forward to end a counter with a low first-time finish.

England again lifted their game once the first goal went in and Jude Bellingham has a monster performer once again.

Interesting celebration between him and Hendo, too! The No8’s best performance in quite some time for club or country.

Earlier, France were comfortably the better side against Poland, though it was a little closer than they would have liked for the first half.

Mbappe was a joke though. Just relentless, unbelievable finishing and speed which cannot be matched.

England vs France in the quarters, then.

LFC today

Luis Diaz, welcome back – we’ve missed you!

Our own relentless speedster down the left is about ready to return to training.

All went to plan in his rehab, say reports, and he’ll join in with first-team training again when the Reds are back in action over in Dubai.

The good news doesn’t stop there either, as both Joel Matip and Naby Keita are also back from injury.

Hopefully we’ll see all three of them in action across games with AC Milan and Lyon this month.

Latest Liverpool FC news

In the latest takeover news, a local journalist is claiming a Saudi-Qatar group are attempting to buy the Reds; meanwhile Van Dijk has had his say on the matter of a potential sale

Here is the full list of 25 players Liverpool expect to have on the trip to Dubai, and here’s when we might expect Darwin Nunez to join up with the group

And as the Anfield Road End expansion continues apace, here we’ve got 19 photos of the latest changes and work being done

Something you may have missed…

There are plenty of Liverpool supporters who don’t watch England, or international action. That’s fine if so, but at the very least some praise for the LFC captain shouldn’t be missed.

This was an overdue big performance on a big stage.

Brilliant Jordan Henderson! So often questioned, but always answers in the right way. #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 4, 2022

32 – Aged 32 years and 170 days, Jordan Henderson is England's second-oldest ever World Cup scorer, after Tom Finney against USSR in 1958 (36y 64d). Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/0QoXkGEQQW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2022

Jordan Henderson for England against Senegal: 100% duels won

100% long ball accuracy

100% shot accuracy

89% pass accuracy

55 touches

8 accurate final third passes

6 ball recoveries

2 tackles

2 crosses

1 shot

1 goal Bossed it. ?#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/j92kcX0FKu — Squawka (@Squawka) December 4, 2022

Jordan Henderson leaving the field to a standing ovation. His importance to the #ENG cause as clear as ever. Superb performance – and goal. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 4, 2022

Kalvin Phillips replaces Jordan Henderson. He has been excellent and totally justified Gareth Southgate's decision to start him again. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) December 4, 2022

Jordan Henderson currently with more World Cup knockout goals than Cristiano Ronaldo — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) December 4, 2022

I just love Jordan Henderson being happy, and silencing critics. Time and time and time and time and time and time again… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 4, 2022

?Only one Jordan Henderson ? ?????????? — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) December 4, 2022

England take the lead through Jordan Henderson!! ???????? Despite a lacklustre first 40 minutes, a quick break from Southgate's men sees the deadlock broken! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RARCL3x0nY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

Monday’s matches and LFC aspects

3pm: Japan vs Croatia

7pm: Brazil vs South Korea

Back to Brazil and our pair over there: Alisson will start once more in goal, having been rested in the final group game, while Fabinho will come back out of the team after playing that fixture.

No other direct Reds interest, though former pair Minamino and Lovren will go up against each other.