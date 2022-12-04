★ PREMIUM
Henderson sends England to QFs & Diaz ready to return – Liverpool FC News

For the first time at the 2022 World Cup a Liverpool player got on the scoresheet, while three in total made it through to the last eight.

 

Today at the World Cup

Two didn’t feature, one did in terms of Reds in Qatar. The one who did, our skipper, certainly made his presence felt.

  • Ibou Konate was an unused sub as France beat Poland 3-1

  • Kylian Mbappe moved to the top of the scorers charts with a brace, Giroud made French history and Lewandowski seems to have forgotten how to take penalties

  • England toiled away for half an hour and then blitzed Senegal, winning 3-0

  • Trent didn’t play but Jordan Henderson played 80 minutes and scored the first goal

It was an all important contribution from our skipper, who was very decent and constantly harassing the Senegal midfield, before bursting forward to end a counter with a low first-time finish.

England again lifted their game once the first goal went in and Jude Bellingham has a monster performer once again.

Interesting celebration between him and Hendo, too! The No8’s best performance in quite some time for club or country.

2M06EAA 4th December 2022; Al Bayt stadium, Doha, Qatar: FIFA World Cup football, final 16, England versus Senegal: Jordan Henderson of England celebrates scoring in the 38th minute for 1-0 with team mate Bellingham

Earlier, France were comfortably the better side against Poland, though it was a little closer than they would have liked for the first half.

Mbappe was a joke though. Just relentless, unbelievable finishing and speed which cannot be matched.

England vs France in the quarters, then.

 

LFC today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luis Diaz, welcome back – we’ve missed you!

Our own relentless speedster down the left is about ready to return to training.

All went to plan in his rehab, say reports, and he’ll join in with first-team training again when the Reds are back in action over in Dubai.

The good news doesn’t stop there either, as both Joel Matip and Naby Keita are also back from injury.

Hopefully we’ll see all three of them in action across games with AC Milan and Lyon this month.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

 

Something you may have missed…

There are plenty of Liverpool supporters who don’t watch England, or international action. That’s fine if so, but at the very least some praise for the LFC captain shouldn’t be missed.

This was an overdue big performance on a big stage.

 

Monday’s matches and LFC aspects

  • 3pm: Japan vs Croatia
  • 7pm: Brazil vs South Korea

Back to Brazil and our pair over there: Alisson will start once more in goal, having been rested in the final group game, while Fabinho will come back out of the team after playing that fixture.

No other direct Reds interest, though former pair Minamino and Lovren will go up against each other.

