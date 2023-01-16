Liverpool’s fifth FA Cup replay under Jurgen Klopp sees them meet Wolves, but we want you to cast your mind back to the last time another game was required to settle the tie back in 2020.

The Reds’ defence of their FA Cup crown is balancing on their ability to overcome Wolves on their home turf after a 2-2 draw at Anfield, adding another game to the schedule.

The third-round replay is the first time since February 2020 that a Klopp side has had to take a tie to two games, and that matchup was against Shrewsbury Town.

The first match ended in a 2-2 draw and with Klopp having promised his senior team a winter break, it was Neil Critchley and his crew of talented youngsters who were left to do the job at Anfield.

And they did just that in a 1-0 win.

Here, we want you to name that starting lineup – the youngest in Liverpool history – plus the Reds’ substitutes from that day. Good luck!

You have 4 minutes…GO!

