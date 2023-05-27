With Liverpool’s last game of the season approaching, we want to see how many of the Reds’ final day scorers, since Jurgen Klopp took over, that you can name.

Liverpool will be hoping to end the season on a high with goals aplenty and the Reds have a good record under Klopp when it comes to ending the Premier League season on a positive note.

The Reds have won every game on the final day since Klopp took over, except his first in 2016, and will be hoping to continue that run against Southampton.

The league title has gone to the line against Wolves twice in the last four years.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anything as important on the line at St Mary’s, but it is still important that Liverpool put on a show for the travelling supporters.

As we look ahead to the Reds’ last fixture of the season, we want to test your knowledge on Liverpool’s goalscorers in the final league matches under Klopp.

Let us know you get on in the comments!

You have 4 minutes!

