With a new sporting director straight out of German football, Liverpool are expected to dip into the Bundesliga during this summer transfer window.

A number of players from the German top flight have been linked to Liverpool ahead of a busy transfer window.

With Alexis Mac Allister already through the door, the Reds could now use new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke’s expertise to sign from the German first division.

We took a look at the Bundesliga players that Liverpool could target.

Micky van de Ven – Wolfsburg

Position: Centre-back, left-back

Age: 22

He’s big, he’s red (potentially), he’s Micky van de Ven.

The 22-year-old is 6’4″ and a centre-back by trade, also able to play at left-back.

He made a name for himself playing for an improved Wolfsburg side, who finished eighth in the Bundesliga this season.

One asset that could make him a good fit for Liverpool is his pace – it is a virtue that would suit a role in Jurgen Klopp‘s defensive back three while in possession.

WAZ previously reported that Jurgen Klopp is a “huge fan” of Van de Ven and that he would cost “at least” £34 million.

Manu Kone – Borussia Monchengladbach

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

There has been conflicting reports over Manu Kone, with Football Insider’s David Lynch stating that contact has “already been made with the representatives” of the Frenchman, while Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says a transfer is “very unlikely.”

But it is not hard to see why there is interest in the 22-year-old, who is a box-to-box midfielder capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Like Mac Allister, he would bring the ability to carry the ball forward and is capable of shooting from distance, something Liverpool have lacked in midfield of late.

Fabrizio Romano reports he would cost at least £30m, but Liverpool could be handed a boost in his pursuit after Schmadtke’s son, Nils, was recently appointed Monchengladbach’s new sporting director.

Ryan Gravenberch – Bayern Munich

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

Perhaps the most exciting player to be linked from the Bundesliga is Ryan Gravenberch.

After his move from Ajax last year, the midfielder’s first campaign at Bayern Munich didn’t go quite to plan.

He only started six games all season and was previously said to be keen on a move to the Reds, according to Melissa Reddy. However, Bayern aren’t eager to sell.

He is still only 21 years old and has plenty of time to fulfil his potential there.

Ron-Robert Zieler – Hannover 96

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 34

OK, he isn’t strictly a Bundesliga player – Hannover 96 are currently in the German second division – but Ron-Robert Zieler is going on our list anyway.

With Caoimhin Kelleher still to decide his future, Liverpool could need a new goalkeeper come August and Zieler seems the most likely to join.

Adrian is set to sign a new deal but a Kelleher departure would leave Liverpool short of a ‘keeper in the first-team squad.

Zieler could be ideal to fill Kelleher’s spot, with plenty of experience under his belt having played more than 400 games throughout his career.

Notably, at Liverpool he would be considered as a homegrown player, having met the criteria by playing for Man United during his youth career.

If Kelleher leaves, Zieler would be an ideal replacement with the Reds needing to meet the quota for homegrown players, in order for Klopp to name more than 20 senior players in the squad next season.

It would be up to him whether he wants to continue playing second-division football or sit on the bench for Liverpool.

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig

Position: Centre-back

Age: 21

The nature of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip‘s form means that the Reds could be in the market for a new centre-back this summer.

As mentioned, Van de Ven has been linked recently, but a more long-term rumoured move has been for Josko Gvardiol.

While the noise around a potential transfer to Liverpool has gone quiet of late, the Athletic reported in March that the Croatian international is “admired by senior recruitment figures at Liverpool,” but that the size of the fee may be a dealbreaker.

If the Reds were to bite the bullet, though, they would acquire a centre-back known for his ability on the ball and a tendency to defend on the front foot.

The RB Leipzig man has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, but his manager, Marco Rose, said in February that he “will be an RB Leipzig player next season.”