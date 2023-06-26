Monday’s roundup includes an iconic shirt number change for Luis Diaz, along with the latest on Liverpool transfers both in and out of Anfield.

Diaz takes an iconic shirt number

With the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, three of Liverpool’s most iconic shirt numbers became free.

The No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 are all associated with some of the best and most successful players in the club’s history – and Milner’s old shirt has now been taken.

Diaz has not taken long to swap his No. 23 for the No. 7, with the club announcing the news on Monday morning.

Those who have already purchased a new Liverpool home shirt with ‘Luis Diaz 23′ on the back will be personally reimbursed by the winger – full details on that here.

Who is likely to follow?

There have been whispers of Darwin Nunez taking the No. 9, while Alexis Mac Allister declined the No. 8 upon his arrival.

* Buy the new LUIS DIAZ 7 home kit at the official Liverpool FC store here.

3 things today: Jones, loans and kits

Curtis Jones was outstanding in an interesting new midfield role as Gareth Southgate watched England progress to the U21 Euro quarter-finals

Fabio Carvalho will join RB Leipzig on a season-long loan – but not before Liverpool were forced to reject two extra stipulations

Liverpool’s new purple third kit has leaked in full – with shorts to match the shirt

Latest Liverpool FC news

Youngster Vitezslav Jaros pulled off a “goalkeeping performance of the tournament” contender at the U21 Euros

Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Keane has taken up his first senior managerial role – with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have made an enquiry into a possible deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia – they are “in the race” apparently!

Transfer latest

Roberto Firmino is in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia, to join Al-Ahli (Various reports)

Liverpool still hold a “strong interest” in Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, one journalist has claimed – we can’t see it happening (GFFN)

Liverpool are expected to sanction another loan move for Rhys Williams, with Aberdeen “leading the race” (Liverpool Echo)

Video of the day

This Is Anfield’s Sam Millne spoke to Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard to get the lowdown on centre-back target Micky van de Ven – it’s well worth watching.