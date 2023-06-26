★ PREMIUM
Diaz shirt number, Lavia claim, Doku interest – Latest Liverpool FC News

Monday’s roundup includes an iconic shirt number change for Luis Diaz, along with the latest on Liverpool transfers both in and out of Anfield.

 

Diaz takes an iconic shirt number

With the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, three of Liverpool’s most iconic shirt numbers became free.

The No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 are all associated with some of the best and most successful players in the club’s history – and Milner’s old shirt has now been taken.

Diaz has not taken long to swap his No. 23 for the No. 7, with the club announcing the news on Monday morning.

Those who have already purchased a new Liverpool home shirt with ‘Luis Diaz 23′ on the back will be personally reimbursed by the winger – full details on that here.

Who is likely to follow?

There have been whispers of Darwin Nunez taking the No. 9, while Alexis Mac Allister declined the No. 8 upon his arrival.

* Buy the new LUIS DIAZ 7 home kit at the official Liverpool FC store here.

 

3 things today: Jones, loans and kits

Curtis Jones, England U21 international (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Liverpool’s new purple third kit has leaked in full – with shorts to match the shirt

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 12, 2023: Southampton's Roméo Lavia during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have made an enquiry into a possible deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia – they are “in the race” apparently!

 

Transfer latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino says an emotional goodbye to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool still hold a “strong interest” in Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, one journalist has claimed – we can’t see it happening (GFFN)

 

Video of the day

This Is Anfield’s Sam Millne spoke to Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard to get the lowdown on centre-back target Micky van de Ven – it’s well worth watching.

