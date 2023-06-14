With transfer stories and other news breaking, it has been another busy day in the world of Liverpool FC.

Matip ‘expected’ to stay

With Liverpool linked to several defenders in the transfer market, some have speculated that Joel Matip could be on his way out at the age of 31.

A recent reliable report, though, suggests otherwise.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce wrote that Matip is ‘expected to see out the final year of his contract, rather than move on’.

The centre-back finds himself in a similar position to Thiago, whose contract also runs out next summer.

Liverpool could see their resolve tested on either player, but sizeable offers may not be in the offing and the Reds would likely rather keep them for another season, with no alternative yet signed.

After all, allowing Matip, in particular, to leave on a free may not be seen as a loss for Liverpool, given he joined for nothing himself, seven years ago.

3 things today

Alexis Mac Allister has described Liverpool as “the Boca [Juniors] of England,” while speaking to ESPN Argentina

Ben Doak has pulled out of the Scotland under-21s squad to focus on pre-season – he could have plenty of game time in the Europa League this year

Mo Salah has revealed how Roberto Firmino gave up the No. 11 shirt for him when the Egyptian arrived at Liverpool – in case you needed another reason to love Bobby

The transfer window

Liverpool won’t sign two more midfielders just “to fill gaps,” report the Athletic – as long as we don’t end up with a summer like the last one

Ibrahima Konate has told RMC Sport that Liverpool ‘know they need new players’ – good to see the players recognise it too

Reported Reds target Ryan Gravenberch has offered an update, telling De Telegraaf: “I just want to play more. Preferably at Bayern, otherwise at a club where I’ll 100 percent play” – feels like this transfer isn’t going to happen

James Milner‘s free transfer to Brighton has been confirmed – best of luck to him, just not against Liverpool!

18-year-old Charlie Hayes-Green has confirmed his move from Liverpool to Bolton – it comes after 13 years with the Reds

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies will join Crewe on loan for the 2023/24 season – he should gain plenty of competitive experience there

Latest chat from elsewhere

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund – at least the saga’s been put to bed now

The Premier League has agreed “a series of new measures” to help prevent and punish tragedy-related chanting

New criteria, approved by the UK government, mean it will be easier for Liverpool to sign youngsters from overseas – you can read the document in full here

Video of the day

Come on our guided tour through Mac Allister’s early life and football career!

Match of the night is Netherlands vs. Croatia in the Nations League semi-finals.

It is a chance to catch Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo in action for the Netherlands, as they face Croatia for a place in the Nations League final.

It kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) and is on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK.