Alexis Mac Allister is officially a Red, making him the seventh Argentine to play for Liverpool – think you know the other six?

It is always exciting to see the Reds act quickly to land their targets, with Mac Allister the latest example of the club acting efficiently to get a deal over the line.

The 24-year-old immediately bolsters the midfield options and by signing on the dotted line at Anfield becomes the first Argentine to play for the club since 2012.

There have been six Reds from Argentina before him, and we want to see if you can name them all in just 90 seconds!

The names listed have all played a competitive game for the club and were born in Argentina, so that means we are keeping Mac Allister off the list for now – but his first game is around the corner.

How quick can you do it?

6 names in 90 seconds – can you get them all?

