It is a notable feat to score on every day of the week for a single club, yet 14 different Liverpool players have done just that. We wonder if you can name them?

Football is readily played across the weekend, but cup competitions open the door to midweek action and ensure we readily see the Reds play every three or so days.

It opens to the door for Liverpool’s goalscorers to net across any day of the week, but completing the set is no easy feat.

Roberto Firmino missed out on the opportunity to add his name to the list having only needed to score on a Monday – ensuring he left Anfield having scored on six of the seven days of the week.

But we’re focusing our attention on those who have celebrated a goal on ever day of the week, and it is your job here to correctly name them in four minutes.

We’ve given you the total number of goals each player scored throughout their Liverpool career, some are still ongoing, to help you out.

Good luck!

14 goalscorers to name in 4 minutes!

* Stats via LFCHistory.net

