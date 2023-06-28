★ PREMIUM
Szoboszlai meetings, Carvalho latest & defender loaned out – Latest LFC News

Wednesday brought us reports of a fresh but popular transfer link, news of one loan departure and developments on another.

 

Reds in for Szoboszlai

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: FC Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai during a post-match press conference after a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

Out of nowhere, a big potential transfer update!

A leading journalist has reported that Liverpool have held meetings with RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai over a potential move.

The Hungarian, who is capable of operating in a wide variety of positions across the midfield and forward areas, is said to have joined the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Ryan Gravenberch on Liverpool’s summer shopping list of targets.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has reported that the Reds have talked with the player, but insists that a deal remains “complicated” at this stage.

Newcastle are also thought to be in the race for the 22-year-old, the age of seemingly all our transfer targets at the moment, but Liverpool look to be firmly in the hunt!

 

3 things today: Defender links & Carvalho latest

Wolfsburg, Deutschland. 12th Mar, 2023. firo : 03/12/2023, football, soccer, 1st league, 1st Bundesliga, season 2022/2023, VfL Wolfsburg - Union Berlin 1:1 VfL Micky van de Ven, single action, Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News

  • Netherlands Under-21s have exited the European Under-21 Championship at the group stage, which could help speed up the Reds’ pursuit of Micky van de Ven
  • As with Szoboszlai, Liverpool and Newcastle are said to be tussling for the signature of Goncalo Inacio if you believe reports from AS

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 19, 2023: Liverpool's Rhys Williams lines-up before during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and Chelsea FC Under-21's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Rhys Williams‘ never-ending run of loan spells continues, with the defender’s 12-month move to Aberdeen now confirmed

  • Liberty Media, who were linked with Liverpool investment earlier this year, are exploring moves into the Premier League

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bayern Munich are expected to make an improved offer for Harry Kane, perhaps he wishes he’d never signed that big contract extension (BBC)

  • Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have no doubt heard that Arsenal have submitted an enormous £105 million bid for Declan Rice (Sky Sports)

  • Arsenal also appear to have jumped the gun in leaking Kai Havertz’s new squad number, despite his move to the Gunners not yet being confirmed (Mirror)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Absolutely any excuse to relive this late Goodison winner from Sadio Mane in 2016.

You can catch Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in action for England Under-21s this evening as they look to make it three group wins from three against Germany in the European Under-21 Championship.

All the action will be live on UEFA.tv as Liverpool’s two youngsters get ready for the knockout stages.

As always, we’re just praying for no injuries!

