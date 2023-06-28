Wednesday brought us reports of a fresh but popular transfer link, news of one loan departure and developments on another.

Reds in for Szoboszlai

Out of nowhere, a big potential transfer update!

A leading journalist has reported that Liverpool have held meetings with RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai over a potential move.

The Hungarian, who is capable of operating in a wide variety of positions across the midfield and forward areas, is said to have joined the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Ryan Gravenberch on Liverpool’s summer shopping list of targets.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has reported that the Reds have talked with the player, but insists that a deal remains “complicated” at this stage.

Newcastle are also thought to be in the race for the 22-year-old, the age of seemingly all our transfer targets at the moment, but Liverpool look to be firmly in the hunt!

3 things today: Defender links & Carvalho latest

Netherlands Under-21s have exited the European Under-21 Championship at the group stage, which could help speed up the Reds’ pursuit of Micky van de Ven

RB Leipzig are hoping to convince Fabio Carvalho to remain at the club beyond his upcoming loan spell

As with Szoboszlai, Liverpool and Newcastle are said to be tussling for the signature of Goncalo Inacio if you believe reports from AS

Latest Liverpool FC news

Rhys Williams‘ never-ending run of loan spells continues, with the defender’s 12-month move to Aberdeen now confirmed

Jurgen Klopp is said to be “really keen” to sign young forward Nelson Weiper from his former club Mainz

Liberty Media, who were linked with Liverpool investment earlier this year, are exploring moves into the Premier League

Latest chat from elsewhere

Bayern Munich are expected to make an improved offer for Harry Kane, perhaps he wishes he’d never signed that big contract extension (BBC)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have no doubt heard that Arsenal have submitted an enormous £105 million bid for Declan Rice (Sky Sports)

Arsenal also appear to have jumped the gun in leaking Kai Havertz’s new squad number, despite his move to the Gunners not yet being confirmed (Mirror)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Absolutely any excuse to relive this late Goodison winner from Sadio Mane in 2016.

You can catch Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in action for England Under-21s this evening as they look to make it three group wins from three against Germany in the European Under-21 Championship.

All the action will be live on UEFA.tv as Liverpool’s two youngsters get ready for the knockout stages.

As always, we’re just praying for no injuries!