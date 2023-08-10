It has been a day full of twists and turns in the transfer window for Liverpool, as Chelsea and the Reds play games with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the middle of it all.

Caicedo contact and Lavia competition?!

It has been a wild day, so let’s keep it concise with all we know so far.

First, Chelsea were reported to have outbid Liverpool for Lavia, tabling £48 million to Southampton on Wednesday evening.

In turn, it was then claimed Liverpool outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo, though This Is Anfield understands contact with Brighton has been made but no official offer submitted (as of the time of writing).

Sounds like an element of posturing from both clubs to get what they want, Liverpool reporters were saying contact and no bid, while those on the Chelsea beat claimed an offer was made.

Hours after all this unfolded, though, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a “formal bid” from Liverpool is expected for the Brighton midfielder in the “following hours.”

The Seagulls are ready to sell to the “highest bidder” in the next 24 hours – they want up to £100 million for the 21-year-old.

The majority expect Lavia to end up in the red of Liverpool and Caicedo at Stamford Bridge, but only time will tell how this all pans out – hopefully, the Reds surprise us all!

3 things today: Andre possibility & no Thiago bid…as of now

Liverpool have not received a £10.3m bid for Thiago from a Saudi club, despite contrary reports. Surely no price is right for this one as the Reds need midfielders…

Andre is still on the club’s radar and a deal could be struck this summer to see the midfielder join in January

Unfortunately, Calvin Ramsay has suffered an injury setback on loan at Preston but, thankfully, it’s not serious enough to see him return to Liverpool

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have not been to the USA since 2019, but the club’s CEO has said a pre-season return is “definitely on the table” for next summer

Harvey Elliott wants to “cement” his place in the team but knows his competition is “world class” – he featured 46 times last season

The new Premier League campaign is just days away and there are a number of new things you need to know

Liverpool Women midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has extended her contract with the club, the lifelong Red is here to stay.

Latest injuries and transfer chat from elsewhere

Tottenham have accepted an offer surpassing €100 million for Harry Kane from Bayern, but the forward is yet to make his final decision (The Guardian) – it could be his only shot at silverware…

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois’ season has all but ended before it even started after sustaining an ACL injury during training – who will they look to replace him with?

West Ham are playing hard ball! Man City have reportedly made a verbal bid of £88 million for Lucas Paqueta, but the Hammers want more. Crazy figures. (Foot Mercato)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This did elicit quite the giggle, the club’s transfer policy precedes itself…

Well, if you want to cast your eye on possible Europa League opponents then tonight is the night, with the first leg of qualifiers getting underway – however, none are live on UK television, typical!

Enjoy your Thursday evening Reds, we’ll hear from the boss on Friday and, hopefully, there will be positive transfer news too.