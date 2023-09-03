In the last 11 meetings between Aston Villa and Liverpool there have been a total of 16 different goalscorers for the Reds, think you can name them all?

One of the most played fixtures in English football history as thrown up some astonishing results in recent years.

Dating back to Liverpool’s 6-0 win at Villa Park in 2016, there have been 43 goals in the last 11 matches between the teams – that’s an average of almost four goals per game!

We want to find out if you can name Liverpool’s 16 scorers in that time.

You have 8 minutes!

Finished that? Try these!