★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
GRAVENBERCH #38
NEW SIGNING HOME SHIRTS
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name Liverpool’s last 16 goalscorers vs. Aston Villa?

In the last 11 meetings between Aston Villa and Liverpool there have been a total of 16 different goalscorers for the Reds, think you can name them all?

One of the most played fixtures in English football history as thrown up some astonishing results in recent years.

Dating back to Liverpool’s 6-0 win at Villa Park in 2016, there have been 43 goals in the last 11 matches between the teams – that’s an average of almost four goals per game!

We want to find out if you can name Liverpool’s 16 scorers in that time.

You have 8 minutes!

Finished that? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023