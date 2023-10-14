The Reds often line up against old colleagues in top-flight fixtures, but how many former Liverpool players currently playing in the Premier League can you name?

Liverpool travelled to Brighton in their last game before the October international break, a side with two ex-Reds within their ranks.

There were no on-pitch reunions at the Amex Stadium as one watched on from the substitutes bench and another missed out through injury, but there were opportunities for pleasantries away from the action.

It won’t be the only occasion this season when Jurgen Klopp and his players will bump into old friends in Premier League meetings, with plenty of other former teammates still scattered around the division.

We want to know how many of those players currently in the English top flight you can name, with three minutes on the clock!

We are only counting players who have made a senior appearance for the Reds, so you won’t find Taiwo Awoniyi or Andy Lonergan in this list, but we have given you each player’s number of Liverpool appearances as a clue.

Good luck!

17 players in 3 minutes!

More quizzes to try!