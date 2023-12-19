For the fourth time under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool can qualify for the League Cup semi-final, but we want to know if you can remember every club he’s faced in the competition to date.

The Reds host West Ham on Wednesday for a place in the final four of the League Cup, a competition they last won in 2022 – and we wouldn’t mind a repeat come February.

It is a competition that the Reds have had mixed fortunes in, largely dependent on the draw, but Klopp’s side have put themselves in a good position for a push to the final this time around.

Anfield offers an advantage and Liverpool need to make the most of it!

But before we see what the Reds can do in midweek, we want to see if you can name every club Liverpool have faced in the competition since Klopp took charge in 2015?

We’ve given you a couple of hints to help out. Good luck!

16 clubs in 2 minutes and 30 seconds!

