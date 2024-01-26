There was no news bigger than Jurgen Klopp announcing his Liverpool departure at season’s end, and we have all the reaction from the manager, plus all the successor talk that we’re not sure we’re ready for.

This is going to be one emotional rollercoaster, but let’s get to it!

We could have less than 30 games left…

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

It’s a shock that will take some time to settle, but we want to make it as easy for you to keep abreast of the latest quotes and news relating to the manager’s departure:

WHEN: Klopp reveals when he decided to leave LFC – in some ways you can tell he’s had the weight lifted off his shoulders

MESSAGE TO FANS: “Let’s squeeze everything out of this season!” – Anfield has to be bouncing each and every game now

MORE TO LEAVE: Club reveal key staff members will follow Klopp out – this is huge, four significant figures all leaving at once

WHAT ABOUT LIJNDERS: We have word on why Klopp’s assistant is also leaving Liverpool despite manager links

WATCH: Everything Klopp said in announcement press conference

Honest, thoughtful and everything you would expect from Klopp. This is well worth your time:

Successor talk…already!

Klopp insists he will not be involved in the manager hunt as the club’s CEO made it clear that the process will be a “private” one up until an announcement is ready to be made

Take a look at the next Liverpool manager odds, no surprises as Xabi Alonso has emerged as the favourite to replace Jurgen – you know, he’d be a good fit!

Speaking of Xabi, he’s already been asked about the looming vacancy and you can bet plenty are ready to read into every word he said on the matter!

How did the players react?

There was plenty of thought to how the players reacted to the news and Klopp praised his squad for how they took it on Friday morning – the same time fans learned of it – here’s what he had to say

You can be safe in the knowledge that Klopp will never manage another club in England, with the boss insistent it is just “not possible.” We’ll always be the lucky ones!

If you were emotional about the news and no doubt still are, know that you are not alone. Tributes and reactions flooded in from fans who just couldn’t quite believe it

Ex-Red Jose Enrique was somewhat eager to place FSG at fault for Klopp’s decision, the manager was not having any of it – here’s why

Here’s to making 2023/24 one to remember!

In Friday’s special press conference, Klopp said: “In my ideal world, the best memories are still to come.”

We quite like that idea, and with the Reds still in four competitions, anything is possible.

??? ????? ???, ?????? – but there's still time to add more to the collection! pic.twitter.com/whiItqdU4K — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 26, 2024

‘I’m in love with him and I feel fine, I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’.