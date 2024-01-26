★ PREMIUM
Jurgen Klopp to leave: Reaction, successor & more – Latest LFC News

There was no news bigger than Jurgen Klopp announcing his Liverpool departure at season’s end, and we have all the reaction from the manager, plus all the successor talk that we’re not sure we’re ready for.

This is going to be one emotional rollercoaster, but let’s get to it!

 

We could have less than 30 games left…

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

It’s a shock that will take some time to settle, but we want to make it as easy for you to keep abreast of the latest quotes and news relating to the manager’s departure:

 

WATCH: Everything Klopp said in announcement press conference

Honest, thoughtful and everything you would expect from Klopp. This is well worth your time:

 

Successor talk…already!

 

How did the players react?

  • There was plenty of thought to how the players reacted to the news and Klopp praised his squad for how they took it on Friday morning – the same time fans learned of it – here’s what he had to say
  • If you were emotional about the news and no doubt still are, know that you are not alone. Tributes and reactions flooded in from fans who just couldn’t quite believe it
  • Ex-Red Jose Enrique was somewhat eager to place FSG at fault for Klopp’s decision, the manager was not having any of it – here’s why

 

Here’s to making 2023/24 one to remember!

In Friday’s special press conference, Klopp said: “In my ideal world, the best memories are still to come.”

We quite like that idea, and with the Reds still in four competitions, anything is possible.

‘I’m in love with him and I feel fine, I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’.

