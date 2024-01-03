It is that time of year again and the transfer reports are beginning to ramp up, so here’s a look at what’s been happening in both directions at the start of the window.

New midfielder on the radar

The transfer season is in full swing and we have a new name to get on board with already!

Liverpool have been credited with interest in 22-year-old midfielder Morten Frendrup, who has been described as the “best ball-winner in Serie A.”

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst has written that the Reds will continue to “assess the development” of the Dane, who could provide a fresh option in the midfield engine.

Jurgen Klopp will be without a specialist defensive midfielder for at least the next four games, with Wataru Endo competing in the Asian Cup while Alexis Mac Allister works his way back towards full match fitness.

Frendrup currently plies his trade for Genoa, having only joined the Italian side from Brondby in 2022.

Whether this is something that could happen in the coming weeks or more of a long-term project remains to be seen, but it’s always fun to see a new name!

3 things today: Salah snubbed & Milner chasing records

Mohamed Salah has been snubbed for a major award once again, will the Egyptian ever get the recognition he has earned?

James Milner has hit another remarkable milestone, could he stay one more season at Brighton to break Gareth Barry’s record?

FIFA rules mean Fabio Carvalho is unlikely to feature for Liverpool again this season, despite being recalled from his loan at RB Leipzig

Latest Liverpool FC news

Nat Phillips could be kept at the club for the remainder of the season, having returned from his loan spell at Celtic

Rhys Williams has also been recalled from his unsuccessful stint at Aberdeen, having played no senior games since moving to Scotland

Four ex-Reds have taken up managerial positions over the festive period, including one you may have forgotten ever played for us!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Borussia Dortmund are weighing up the possibility of bringing back Jadon Sancho on loan, we bet he’s wishing he never left! (Telegraph)

Kylian Mbappe is said to be Real Madrid’s only current target, when will the next transfer window be in which his name doesn’t pop up? (The Athletic)

Michael Olise has suffered a hamstring injury, a real blow to our hopes of Crystal Palace knocking Everton out of the cup this week! (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

Our brand-new video with Billy Liddell’s biographer, John Keith, premieres at 5pm (GMT) if you’re looking for some evening entertainment.

The origin of the nickname Liddellpool, his influence on Ian Callaghan and plenty more topics are all on the agenda. It’s well worth a watch!

There isn’t much in the way of domestic football on Wednesday night, perhaps the nation will be tuned into the darts instead!

PSG are taking on our Europa League friends, Toulouse, in the Trophee des Champions if that piques your interest, and you can catch that on TNT Sports 1 from 7.45pm (GMT).