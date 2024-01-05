In Friday’s news round-up, Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the trip to Arsenal, while Roberto Firmino was again linked back to the Premier League.

Firmino ‘offered’ to Fulham?

It is still odd to think that Roberto Firmino is no longer a Liverpool player, and what would feel all the more strange is if he played in the Premier League for another club.

While not currently an issue as he is an Al Ahli player, there is growing noise that he could depart after struggling for playing time and goals in the Saudi Pro League.

Although not highly reliable, talkSPORTS’‘ Phil Spencer and Alex Crook have reported Fulham are “among the Premier League clubs who have been offered the chance” to sign Firmino.

The Cottagers are on the hunt for a reliable goalscorer, but we’re not sure we could bear seeing Bobby in different colours so close to home.

As recently as December 28, figures close to Firmino insisted to This Is Anfield that he is still enjoying life at Al Ahli. One to keep an eye on!

4 things today: Looking ahead to Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai will not be available against Arsenal or Fulham with a hamstring injury – let’s hope he’s closer to a return after the winter break!

Liverpool trained on Friday and 16-year-old Trey Nyoni was involved – will he be in the squad for a second time? – while Andy Robertson‘s comeback continued with individual work

Arsenal, meanwhile, are without five players for Sunday’s third round tie due to injury and international call-ups – sadly, the Reds have almost double that amount!

Klopp has explained team selection plans ahead of the Arsenal tie, hinting wholesale changes might not be possible – we have 4 available senior midfielders and one is needed in attack!

Something we wanted you to see

Speaking of Firmino, he was in the stands at Anfield on Monday to watch his old side – still doesn’t sound right – beat Newcastle, and on Friday he was busy signing his new book for fans.

The Brazilian was at Waterstones late Friday afternoon and was serenaded with his song as he greeted supporters and got busy signing his autograph – he even showed us ‘No. 6’, is right!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are both back from loan spells, and Klopp has explained the plan for the duo after they struggled in the first half of the season

Kylian Mbappe “really likes” Liverpool, according to French journalist Julien Laurens, but a move is “less likely” than Real Madrid – we’re not sure it’s likely at all, only in our collective dreams (BBC)

Liverpool Women’s excellent month has seen Matt Beard shortlisted for Manager of the Month, while Taylor Hinds has been nominated for Player of the Month – well deserved!

Appeals and High Court claims

Fans were united against the ridiculous decision to send Everton‘s Dominic Calvert-Lewin off at Crystal Palace, and now the Toffees have lodged an appeal – surely it’s overturned?

Man City‘s lawyers have a busy schedule ahead, as a High Court claim has been lodged by fashion brand Superdry over trademark infringements on City’s training kit (The Guardian)

Video of the day and match of the night

Sunday will be the first time Liverpool have played Arsenal in the FA Cup since 2014, but there’s been quite a few meetings in the past! Millennium Stadium, 2001, Michael Owen – need we say more?

It’s FA Cup action again tonight, but you could be forgiven for thinking it is another Premier League matchday as television companies have selected all top-flight ties to show live.

Brentford vs. Wolves is first on Premier Sport at 7.15pm, before Tottenham vs. Burnley follows at 8pm on ITV – Rotherham’s trip to Fulham not worth televising in the UK evidently…