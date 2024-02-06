Dominik Szoboszlai‘s injury was a big focus on Tuesday, a day that saw reports of “concrete interest” in a PSV winger and Trent Alexander-Arnold launch his brilliant new project.

Szoboszlai reports disputed

Liverpool’s No. 8 was left out of the trip to Arsenal due to a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury that forced him to miss four games earlier this year.

Early on Tuesday morning, reports in Szoboszlai’s native Hungary claimed he could miss up to four weeks, which would rule him out of the next six games – arun that includes the Carabao Cup final.

It was an understandable take considering his previous absence stretched close to a month, but that report has since been disputed by the likes of journalist Bence Bocsak and the Echo’s Ian Doyle, who stated Liverpool “have yet to put any timescale on it.”

Nevertheless, Szoboszlai remains, at the very least, sidelined for the short-term and we will likely here more as the week progresses.

The After Academy Phase 2. I’m buzzing to announce that the jobs and opportunities platform is now live and available to all past and present academy players. The hard work continues, visit the PFA website to check out the jobs now live. https://t.co/8JmMSvNiik pic.twitter.com/s2YwiVHYVW — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 6, 2024

New footage from the Emirates has shown Klopp tearing into Ryan Gravenberch for his role in the lead up to Arsenal‘s opening goal – WATCH HERE

A referee without a history of controversy is rare these days, but we have just that as the appointment for Liverpool vs. Burnley sees an official take charge of his first Reds league match

Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially launched his project that will support released academy players – a brilliant initiative that will help thousands

The Reds are reported to have ‘concrete interest’ in PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko – who is expected to move in the summer for a fee above £34m (Voetbalkrant)

Mohamed Salah was doing recovery work late into the night on Monday in his bid to return to action against Burnley – a model professional, but will the Reds take any risks?

“It was probably the biggest news story of the year.”

Szoboszlai’s signing came initially as a shock and then with excitement, but the reaction on Merseyside was nothing compared to the fanfare he received in his native Hungary.

We spoke to journalist Bence Bocsak to get the lowdown on the impact his move to Liverpool has had.

Xabi Alonso is currently the favourite to replace Klopp as Liverpool manager, but what exactly does he have to offer?

Well, This Is Anfield got a detailed insight into the ex-Red’s credentials from Bundesliga commentator Dan O’Hagan – you can watch below or on our YouTube channel.

There is FA Cup replay action tonight, the offering on UK TV is Plymouth vs. Leeds (7.45pm), but from a Liverpool perspective we’re more concerned with Southampton vs. Watford.

The Reds will face the winner of that contest at Anfield on February 28.