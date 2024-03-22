★ PREMIUM
Diaz fitness, Trent interest & Bajcetic update – Latest Liverpool FC News

A new update surrounding the fitness of Luis Diaz has emerged, while interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid has also been claimed.

 

Diaz passed fit for Colombia

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

Diaz’s fitness has been a talking point ever since Jurgen Klopp discussed a groin injury picked up against Man United and now a new update has emerged.

The 27-year-old has been passed fit for Colombia’s friendly clash with Spain at the London Stadium this evening (8.30pm UK), but there is a little more to the story.

Liverpool have apparently made it clear that they expect Diaz to be managed carefully, in order for him not to aggravate the issue.

Please don’t play the full 90 minutes!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Watch Robbie Fowler’s brilliant reaction to the unveiling of his mural, as he spoke to This Is Anfield on a proud day for him…

Match of the night is the Netherlands vs. Scotland (7.45pm UK), as the two countries meet in an international friendly.

It will pit Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson up against one another, and they will both captain their respective nations.

Just avoid a 50/50 tackle please, lads!

