A new update surrounding the fitness of Luis Diaz has emerged, while interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid has also been claimed.

Diaz passed fit for Colombia

Diaz’s fitness has been a talking point ever since Jurgen Klopp discussed a groin injury picked up against Man United and now a new update has emerged.

The 27-year-old has been passed fit for Colombia’s friendly clash with Spain at the London Stadium this evening (8.30pm UK), but there is a little more to the story.

Liverpool have apparently made it clear that they expect Diaz to be managed carefully, in order for him not to aggravate the issue.

Please don’t play the full 90 minutes!

Real Madrid are ‘monitoring’ Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract situation at Liverpool – good luck with that one, lads!

Stefan Bajcetic has posted an injury return update – just wait until you see the photo!

Harvey Elliott scored twice for England U21s to hit 20 goal contributions for the season – he has found another level this season!

A new Robbie Fowler mural has been unveiled at Anfield – he’s called it “genuinely incredible”

Alonso has unfinished business at Liverpool – he has revealed his one “regret” at Anfield!

Antonio Conte is now the ‘first name’ on Bayern Munich’s list of possible managers – not Xabi Alonso!

Liverpool are claimed to be eyeing a summer move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo – what a signing he could be!

PSG have not made an approach for Diaz – why would he leave Liverpool for that Farmers League?

Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad because of a supposed ‘injury’ – pull the other one!

Man United are preparing for next season with Erik ten Hag in charge – right, let’s all go to town, now! (Melissa Reddy)

Rishi Sunak says ‘don’t mess’ with the flag on England football kit – this is just getting silly now! (BBC Sport)

Watch Robbie Fowler’s brilliant reaction to the unveiling of his mural, as he spoke to This Is Anfield on a proud day for him…

Match of the night is the Netherlands vs. Scotland (7.45pm UK), as the two countries meet in an international friendly.

It will pit Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson up against one another, and they will both captain their respective nations.

Just avoid a 50/50 tackle please, lads!