Amorim contract claims and Salah Saudi talk returns – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Ruben Amorim over a three-year deal at Anfield, while Mo Salah being linked with Saudi Arabia has returned.

 

Liverpool ‘begin talks’ with Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim, Sporting's Coach, in (Credit Image: © Bruno De Carvalho/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Another day, another Amorim rumour!

The Sporting CP manager looks like the strong favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, with Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade claiming Liverpool have made “first contacts” with his representatives.

Meanwhile, fellow reporter Pedro Sepulveda has said that the Reds have offered Amorim a deal “for the next three seasons,” in perhaps the biggest claim yet that he will be Klopp’s successor.

Meanwhile, sources in England remain quiet over the matter.

READ MORE: Portuguese journalist claims Liverpool ‘want Ruben Amorim deal THIS WEEK’

 

4 things today: Safe standing expansion & Everton docked more points

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool have announced a safe standing expansion for the entire Kop – which completely makes sense.
  • Everton have been hit with a SECOND points deduction, dropping to 16th in the Premier League. Yet somehow they’ll probably still stay up…
  • Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed how he almost joined Liverpool at the age of 16 for just €3m! That’s a tough one to take!
  • Liverpool are interested in Sunderland’s No. 1 goalkeeper – a summer move could be on the cards!

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 7, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It is claimed that Michael Edwards would be willing to sell Mo Salah this summer, should he eye a move to Saudi Arabia. That would be a huge call! (HITC)

  • Liverpool are said to be keen on signing Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville – his winner at Anfield last season sealed Virgil van Dijk‘s only-ever home league defeat for the Reds! (Football Transfers)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 6, 2024: Everton's manager Sean Dyche during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park. Everton won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Celtic have made a police complaint over a missile thrown during the Old Firm derby – what is wrong with some people! (BBC Sport)

  • Everton will accept a bid of over £40m for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer – quite why anyone would bid that much remains to be seen! (Football Insider)

 

Video of the day

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan displayed real emotion after being shown a message sent from Klopp, having quoted the Liverpool manager in one of his press conferences.

This is just lovely, and a reminder of what a global icon Klopp is:

(Full video here)

