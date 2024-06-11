Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been given major boosts ahead of Euro 2024, while Luis Diaz has discussed his Liverpool future.

Konate gets Euro 2024 nod

France arguably go into the Euros as favourites, not least because of the plethora of top-quality centre-backs at their disposal.

Konate is one such figure, and it appears he has got the nod to start for Les Bleus ahead of their opener against Austria next Monday.

According to La Parisien, the Liverpool defender will start ahead of Arsenal‘s William Saliba, partnering Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano at the back.

This is a big show of faith from Didier Deschamps, especially as Konate lost his place to Jarell Quansah at the end of the season.

6 other things today: Trent to start & Diaz latest

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to start England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia in midfield, according to various journalists

Luis Diaz has responded to claims that he could join Barcelona or PSG this summer, saying “I’m very happy there in Liverpool” – good news!

Bayern Munich’s transfer plans suggest that rumoured Liverpool target Levi Colwill may be available from Chelsea this summer

The PGMOL have announced a major shakeup, with ex-players fast-tracked into refereeing jobs – at least they’ve played the game!

Mo Salah scored a stunning equaliser for Egypt in their 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau on Monday – that new hairdo is taking some getting used to, though!

Ex-Liverpool hero Fernando Torres is following Xabi Alonso’s careful pathway into management, being confirmed as the head coach of Atletico Madrid B

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have no plans to sell Diaz this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. That, coupled with the above, suggests he is going nowhere!

Former Reds defender Jan Kromkamp admits he still has a place in his heart for the club, calling them “one of the most beautiful” in the world (Omrop Fryslan)

Conor Bradley has conceded that “all my dreams came true in the past 12 months,” but is now looking ahead to next season (LFC)

Other chat from elsewhere

Reported Liverpool transfer target Teun Koopmeiners will miss the Euros through injury, along with Frenkie de Jong. A huge blow for the Netherlands, but could it give Ryan Gravenberch a chance to shine? (Ons Oranje)

Man United reportedly see Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as a priority target this summer, with Arsenal and AC Milan also in the mix (Sky Italy)

Gareth Southgate has admitted that he may quit as England manager if they don’t win the Euros – could he be Old Trafford-bound? (Sky Sports)

What you should read

It was a breakthrough season for Quansah and our latest season review focuses on the 21-year-old, with Joanna Durkan assessing his campaign…

• READ: League One obscurity to first choice at Liverpool – A meteoric rise for Jarell Quansah

Match of the night

Match of the night is Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland (7.45pm BST), as Diogo Jota comes up against Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jota will be desperate to prove his worth as he pushes to start for his country in the coming weeks, in a Portugal attack also featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.