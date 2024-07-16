FSG have pulled out of a significant deal on Tuesday, on a day that has also seen three Liverpool players return for pre-season.

FSG back out of Bordeaux deal

Despite a takeover being mooted in recent weeks, FSG and Bordeaux have both confirmed that Liverpool’s owners will not be buying the Ligue 1 club.

That’s due to a breakdown in talks, with Liverpool’s owners releasing a statement to explain the situation:

“Following extensive and constructive discussions with all stakeholders, Fenway Sports Group has made the decision not to pursue the acquisition of FC Girondins de Bordeaux. “We would like to express our gratitude to the chairman and members of the DNCG for giving us the opportunity to meet with them, and thank all of our interlocutors, within FC Girondins de Bordeaux and beyond, for their collaboration over the past weeks as we sought a solution. “Despite our disappointment at not being able to find a viable outcome, we wish the club and its supporters the best possible future.”

Meanwhile, Bordeaux have cited concerns over FSG’s financial commitments to maintaining their stadium as a reason for talks falling through.

A second club is still in the plans but the timeline will now have inevitably shifted.

5 other things: Trio return & Simakan update

Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson have returned! They are now back for pre-season, and were joined by another Red involved at the Euros

Liverpool sources have now responded to Mohamed Simakan transfer rumours – the Reds “aren’t presently considering a move” for the RB Leipzig defender

PSV Eindhoven are expected to bid CLOSE to Liverpool’s price tag for Sepp van den Berg – they are willing to pay around £13.5m, £20m is the valuation

Alexis Mac Allister has added another ‘final’ to his calendar after Argentina’s Copa America triumph – it’s a trophy he’s already won

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair looks to have caught Arne Slot‘s eye – he last played for the Reds in 2021!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have “backed off” from signing Lille centre-back Leny Yoro after Man United had a bid accepted (The Athletic)

The Reds are “relaxed” about Virgil van Dijk‘s contract situation, even though his deal expires next summer. Nothing hugely new there, in truth! (The Athletic)

Darwin Nunez has said he’s “sad” he didn’t make the Copa America final, but is “glad for what I experienced, learned and shared” in his most recent Instagram post

Harry Kewell has been sacked by Yokohama F Marinos after less than seven months in charge – his side are currently seven points above the relegation zone

England fallout

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager, following almost eight years in charge – his contract was due to expire in December (England)

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are among the front-runners to replace Southgate. Jurgen Klopp has been name-checked by others, but surely he’s in no rush to reunite with the English press! (Sky Sports)

Kyle Walker has been named in the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, which is frankly laughable. He was mediocre, at best! (UEFA)

Video and tweet of the day

Ex-Ajax manager Johnny Heitinga is set to join Arne Slot‘s backroom staff as one of his assistants, we got the lowdown from Dutch journalist Elko Born to learn more about his coaching career. Enjoy!

It’s been a relentless summer for certain Liverpool players – here’s who ranks highest for minutes played at international tournaments…some of the numbers are staggering!