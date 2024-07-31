A significant update has emerged regarding Joe Gomez‘s Liverpool future, as has news on Anthony Gordon’s next career move.

Gomez open to Liverpool exit

Gomez has been a great servant for Liverpool, proving to be their longest-serving current player, but a summer exit could be on the cards.

That’s according to an update from the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, who says that there is “growing interest” in the 27-year-old.

Gomez may be tempted by a move away from Anfield and is also “fully aware of the situation” surrounding talks that took place with Newcastle, as Liverpool tried to bring in Gordon at the same time.

The defender may feel that now is the right time to enjoy a new challenge, especially as Arne Slot could find it hard to make him a regular starter.

4 other things today: Gordon claim & Gravenberch committed

Liverpool had ‘agreed in principle’ to sign Gordon from Newcastle this summer, according to journalist Doyle

Ryan Gravenberch is committed to Liverpool ahead of next season, with a potential summer move to Turkiye branded as “nonsense” by David Lynch

Dominik Szoboszlai inadvertently unveiled Liverpool’s new away kit for the 2024/25 season – it’s described as night forest, anthracite, washed teal and sail!

Former Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski has agreed a three-year deal with Cypriot First Division side Omonia Nicosia. We didn’t see that coming!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool reportedly ‘continue to show interest’ in Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, but the Turin giants want £59 million for his services (Tutto Juve)

Kaide Gordon wants to “get minutes” this season, as he looks to kick on after injuries, adding that Slot is “definitely different” to Jurgen Klopp in style (LFC)

Speaking of Klopp, he has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant England job, saying it would be “the biggest loss of face in the history of football” – what a man! (Sky Sports)

Other chat from elsewhere

West Ham are said to be in advanced talks to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds. He’s been linked with Liverpool in recent months (Sky Sports)

New Man United signing Leny Yoro reportedly faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a foot injury in a pre-season friendly (Guardian)

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of Ismaila Sarr from Marseille for around £12.5m. Could that pave the way for Liverpool-linked Eberechi Eze to leave? (BBC Sport)

