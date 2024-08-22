We are still waiting for incomings to Liverpool this window but the club continues to allow players to leave, with another exit confirmed on Thursday.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

A deal we’ve known would be happening for a while now has been confirmed, as Bobby Clark has officially moved to Red Bull Salzburg.

The move is a permanent one that will earn Liverpool £10 million and includes an agreement that the Reds will have first refusal on the player, should he move on from Salzburg in the future.

However, that would only be applicable if Liverpool were to match other any offers made for the player.

It is disappointing to see such a talent leave at just 19 years old but we have to trust that Arne Slot and the club have made the right decision.

For Clark, it is a move that sees him rejoin Pep Lijnders who will now be his new manager as Salzburg try to reclaim the Austrian title from Sturm Graz.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Celta Vigo are considering a loan move for former player Stefan Bajcetic – for this to happen, though, the Spanish would have to sell players

Sepp van den Berg is inching closer to leaving in this drawn out ‘saga’ – the latest from the BBC is that Brentford are “extremely close” to signing him

Sky Sport Germany are continuing to report that Liverpool “have interest” in RB Leipzig defender Mo Simakan – a loose link that has rumbled on for most of the summer

Harvey Blair is another of Liverpool’s youngsters set to leave, with journalist David Lynch reporting a £300,000 permanent move to Portsmouth has been agreed

More from This Is Anfield

Clark has issued an emotional message to Liverpool after “an incredible three years” – his Salzburg announcement video was less well produced as you can watch here

Liverpool could have a potential first-team centre-back in the academy, with Amara Nallo making “huge progress” at the moment – that’s how under-21s boss Barry Lewtas described Nallo’s development

Fabio Carvalho has insisted to Sky Sports he “loves” Liverpool but could not just “sit on the bench” – completely fair enough, Fabio

Elsewhere in the football world today

Kieran Trippier wants to leave Newcastle this summer and has been linked to Everton (BBC) – somebody want to add up the combined age of Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman and Trippier?!

Fulham have completed the signing of Burnley midfielder Sander Berge in a £25 million deal – the idea he was ever good enough to start for Liverpool really was wild

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas as been sacked by the BBC for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ (Mail)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1964 Liverpool appeared on the first-ever edition of the BBC’s Match of the Day!

Gordon Wallace, who we interviewed recently on This Is Anfield, scored twice as the reigning champions beat Arsenal at Anfield in a historic game for English football.

Before Wallace’s winning brace, though, Roger Hunt netted the opener in a season that concluded with the Reds’ famous first FA Cup win under Bill Shankly.

Read more about the occasion here