The last trophy of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool reign was the 2024 Carabao Cup, and he used 27 players across the six-game run to the trophy – can you name them all?

The Reds lifted their seventh and final piece of silverware under the German in February, a success that was a nod to the legacy he would leave behind having put his faith in the club’s youngsters.

Leicester, Bournemouth, West Ham and a two-legged semi-final against Fulham led Liverpool to another cup final against Chelsea, where extra time was needed to get the job done.

Across the six games in the competition last season, Klopp’s side finished with an aggregate score of 14-5 as they lifted the trophy for a second time.

In total, 27 players were used throughout the competition and we want to see if you can remember them all ahead of Arne Slot‘s first match in charge in the League Cup.

We are looking for every player who started or came off the bench in one or more League Cup match in 2023/24. Good luck.

Time to name 27 Reds in 5 minutes!

Finished that? Try some of these!