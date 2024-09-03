Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi may not be over just yet, while another attacking signing almost came in last month, if one club president is to be believed!

This Zubimendi rumour is going to last forever, isn’t it? Anyone else remember Simao?

According to journalist David Lynch, Liverpool haven’t ruled out the idea of returning for the Real Sociedad midfielder in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Anfield Agenda, he claims that the Reds “have a very narrow list of targets” in the No. 6 role, adding that he doesn’t think Liverpool would rule out going back for Zubimendi, even though he turned them down.

Virgil van Dijk famously joined Liverpool in January 2018 after a summer switch failed to materialise, and it would be fantastic to see the same happen with the Spaniard.

He’ll enjoy watching Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister from the substitutes’ bench!

Liverpool are claimed to have been “very close” to a move for Club Universidad winger Cesar Huerta last month. Did the Reds really need another wide man, though?

Joel Matip could make a return to the Premier League, with West Ham reportedly keen on signing him on a free transfer. It would be a shrewd piece of business

Former Reds midfielder Naby Keita is believed to be in talks with Istanbul Basaksehir over a move from Werder Bremen. His much-hyped move to Anfield feels like a lifetime ago now! (Ed Aarons, Guardian)

It has been confirmed that Liverpool will meet West Ham in the League Cup on Wednesday, September 25. For those of you in the UK, Sky Sports will show the Reds’ 8pm kickoff.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has a theory on Ryan Gravenberch‘s upturn in fortunes, suggesting he found things “too easy” at one point, such was his natural ability

OPINION: Gravenberch is exceeding early expectations as Liverpool’s key midfield cog, writes Joanna Durkan

Arne Slot has essentially told the rest of the Premier League how to beat Man United in two minutes. This is brilliant!

20 Liverpool players have been called up for international duty in September – read the list in full here. We can only hope they all come back fit!

EXPLAINED: Why Liverpool still have a 12.30pm kickoff at Crystal Palace next month, despite the new post-Champions League rules. That game feels like a real banana skin!

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Federico Chiesa‘s passion for the club after his maiden visit to Anfield. He is so happy to be here

From Sterling to Woodburn: 22 former Liverpool players changed clubs this summer – it always makes for interesting reading

Former Liverpool hero Luis Suarez has announced his retirement from international duty with Uruguay. His final appearance will be against Paraguay this weekend, following 69 goals in 142 caps

In wonderful news from BBC Sport, Man United have no plans to sack Erik ten Hag any time soon, despite Liverpool destroying his side. Let’s all go to town!

Speaking of United, Casemiro is said to be a target for Turkish clubs, who are still able to sign players currently. Liverpool may have finished him as a player! (The Boot Room)

In a touching interview with the i, ex-Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster says he feels he deserves “a bit of luck” after injury nightmares in his career. We hope he manages to reach his potential

On this day in 1947, Gerard Houllier was born.

The Frenchman became Liverpool’s joint manager along with Roy Evans in the summer of 1998, before taking sole charge later that year.

Awoke a giant, all of our modern success goes back to this man and how he transformed the way club operated off and on the pitch. Far too often overlooked, absolutely a club legend. https://t.co/SVhIRkQub1 — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 3, 2024

Houllier went on to enjoy six memorable years at Anfield, thrillingly winning a cup treble in 2000/01, as well as clinching League Cup glory in 2003.

Sadly, he passed away in December 2020 at the age of 73, but he will always be loved by Liverpool supporters.