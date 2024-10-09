Jurgen Klopp‘s new job was made official on Wednesday, as we also learned how long Alisson will miss for Liverpool.

After injuring his hamstring against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Alisson has now undergone a scan that has revealed he will face six weeks out.

As expected, the goalkeeper’s injury will likely keep him sidelined until the next international break.

That period includes at least seven matches: Chelsea (H), Leipzig (A), Arsenal (A), Brighton (A), Brighton (H), Bayer Leverkusen (H) and Aston Villa (H).

In his place between the posts will be Caoimhin Kelleher.

Speaking to talkSPORT before Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace, the Irishman said: “At the moment, the situation for me is I’ll get these opportunities and I need to do well when I do get the opportunities and play well.

“That’s kind of my main focus, obviously. When I do get that chance to come in and play well.”

While losing Alisson is obviously somewhat of a blow, Liverpool couldn’t ask to have a better back-up goalkeeper than Kelleher.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said Alexis Mac Allister is “working seperately” to the rest of the squad as he recovers from a slight groin issue – could have done with him staying on Merseyside, to be honest

Jurgen Klopp has been officially confirmed as the Red Bull’s new ‘head of football’. Starting January, he will “will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy”

After Ibrahima Konate threw his hat into the ring but was overlooked, Aurelien Tchouameni has been given the French captaincy in the absence of Kylian Mbappe – Ibou did make the three-man shortlist, though, report RMC Sport

Along with Tino Livramento, Curtis Jones has been called up to join Trent Alexander-Arnold in the England squad after Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo all dropped out with injuries

Arne Slot has explained why Liverpool no longer stay in a hotel before home games, telling Sky Sports he feels “the best place to sleep is your own bed”

CONTRACTS: Amid the constant contract talk around Liverpool, we have put all the current squad’s deals into one simple place for you – here

We’ve gone over referee chief Howard Webb’s comments explaining why Palace weren’t awarded a penalty for Virgil van Dijk‘s ‘pull’ on Marc Guehi – for once we agree with him

The BBC report that Man City‘s sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, is set to leave at the end of the season – jumping ship at the right time?

Jack Grealish has spoken about being dropped from England’s Euro 2024 squad by Gareth Southgate, telling BBC Radio 5 Live he “didn’t really agree with it”

In the most unusual story of the day, Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe sustained a freak hand injury while washing the dishes last week and is expected to be out for at least a month

Before the days of the transfer window, clubs could sign players at any time in the season.

Liverpool used this date in 1974, 50 years ago, to make one of the best signings in their history.

On October 9, Phil Neal arrived at Liverpool from Northampton Town for £66,000 and went on to become the club’s most decorated player ever, winning 17 major trophies including four European Cups and eight league titles.

He is also the Reds’ seventh-most featured player of all time, making 650 appearances including a staggering 417 matches between October 1976 and September 1983.

The definition of a legend.