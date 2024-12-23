Liverpool were magnificent in their 6-3 win at Tottenham, with the national media heaping praise on Arne Slot‘s potential champions-elect.

The Reds enjoyed one of their most impressive victories of the season on Sunday, comprehensively outplaying a hapless Spurs side.

There were braces for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, as well as goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as Liverpool ran riot.

The media gave their thoughts on the Reds’ memorable win after the game – here’s the best of the reaction.

It was no surprise to see Liverpool praised by so many…

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt felt like it was a display of champions from Liverpool:

“Are you not entertained? With a grin Ange Postecoglou borrowed the famous line from the movie ‘Gladiator’ following the thrilling midweek win over Man United. “But it is one thing putting a team with United’s many evident problems to the sword in the Carabao Cup and another going into arena with would-be title winners. “Liverpool had the imperious touch of champions.”

Jacob Leeks of the Mirror was another who felt it was a statement performance by Slot’s side:

“If it wasn’t obvious before, it is now abundantly clear that this is Liverpool’s title to lose. “Tottenham has been a tricky place for the Reds to visit in past years, but Arne Slot passed his first Spurs test with flying colours. “Slot’s side were utterly dominant on Sunday night, with Spurs never having more than a slight glimmer of a result. “Their pressing made it difficult for Spurs to break out of their own half and much of the first period was attack versus defence.”

On X, there was also huge praise from David Lynch:

“As much as Spurs can be flimsy, they hadn’t lost a game by more than a single goal this season until today. “That’s why this felt like a statement performance from Liverpool, one which showed that they are favourites for the title for reasons beyond a four-point lead at Christmas.”

David Hytner of the Guardian couldn’t help but be impressed by the Reds:

“Well done, boys, good process. Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points, having played one game fewer than second-placed Chelsea, with the latest illustration of their remorseless cut and thrust under Arne Slot. […] “Liverpool’s domination was almost total. Their press was suffocating. Whenever a Spurs player had the ball, which was not very often, he invariably felt the heat. “Slot started Díaz in the No 9 role partly because of his remorseless energy, the tone that he sets out of possession. “It was also about what Liverpool did with the ball. They repeatedly threatened to open Spurs up, to get in around the sides with overlaps. Or through more central areas on the transition. Basically, from any angle.”

Even the Liverpool-loathing Gary Neville had to be positive about the Reds on commentary on Sky Sports:

“A crazy end to the game but that shouldn’t take away from the first 35 minutes of this game. “That was title-winning stuff. It has been a really good day for Liverpool.”

It was yet another record-breaking day for Salah, but others were also lauded…

Burt had to focus on the Egyptian superstar, as his stunning season continues:

“It was, as so often, Mohamed Salah who tore Tottenham apart with two more goals and two more assists. He almost scored three times in the opening 10 minutes, striking the crossbar, and was almost unstoppable. “It took his goals total for Liverpool to 229 and that lifted him one ahead of Billy Liddell in the club’s all-time scorers list. “Every Liverpool fan should know the significance of that with Salah achieving it in 373 games – it took Liddell 534 appearances – with only Gordon Hodgson (241 in 377), Roger Hunt (285 in 492) and Ian Rush (346 in 660) ahead of him. “To put that in a wider context in the Premier League era Salah also became the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a single season (13 goals and 11 assists). He is, quite frankly, a phenomenon.”

In his player ratings, the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle paid a huge compliment to Szoboszlai:

“His best performance in a Liverpool shirt, caused continual problems for Tottenham with his persistence and willingness to run from the number 10 position. “Caused confusion for the second, initiated and then converted the third and had hand in fourth and fifth.”

Leeks also gave special praise to Szoboszlai:

“There were a number of impressive performers among Liverpool’s squad but Dominik Szoboszlai was a standout. “The midfielder was at the heart of everything the visitors did to subdue their opponents. “He played a key role in Mac Allister’s goal, beating the challenges of Archie Gray and Djed Spence to head the ball into the path of the Argentine to nod home. “He was again at the heart of things for his own strike.”

Finally, Richard Jolly of the Independent focused on three different Liverpool players: