Federico Chiesa produced a promising performance in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven, but it was a “tough” evening for Conor Bradley.

The Reds lost their 100 percent record in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but Arne Slot named a second-string team.

Having led 2-1 through goals from Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott, Liverpool found themselves behind before half-time.

They may have been unable to find an equaliser, but Barcelona‘s 2-2 draw at home to Atalanta ensured the Reds finished top of the table.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Chiesa (7.2) got top marks for Liverpool, catching the eye with his energy and goal threat.

It was the Italian who won the penalty that Gakpo scored while his shot was parried to Elliott for 2-1, and he always looked the most likely player to create a spark.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described it as an “all-action performance” by Chiesa, who should be buoyed by his showing, even if it wasn’t perfect.

Meanwhile, James McConnell (6.7) and Gakpo (6.7) shared the second-highest score in Eindhoven.

For McConnell, it was a “very Szoboszlai-esque performance,” according to This Is Anfield‘s Danny Gallagher, who added that he showed “composed footwork in possession.”

Elliott (6.6) wasn’t far behind his two teammates at all, leading to GOAL’s Mark Doyle calling him “lively enough in the first half,” but admittedly “frustrating” after the break.

Bradley (5.0) struggled, however, getting the lowest score and being given a “tough time defensively,” according to Doyle.

Next up for the Reds is a massive trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm GMT).