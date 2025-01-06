Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a horrible performance in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at home to Man United, but Alexis Mac Allister shone.

The Reds were hot favourites to see off their rivals on Sunday, but a poor opening 45 minutes left many inside Anfield frustrated.

Having fallen behind to a Lisandro Martinez strike, goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah turned the game on its head.

Sloppy defending allowed Amad Diallo to complete the scoring, however, as Liverpool dropped two points in the Premier League title race.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Mac Allister (7.6) rightly earned the highest score at Anfield, following an excellent performance in Liverpool’s midfield.

The Argentine was a shining light throughout, not only providing class in possession but also working doggedly off the ball.

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado said Mac Allister produced “some magnificent one-touch control in shocking conditions,” as he earned top marks among TIA’s readers, too.

Meanwhile, GOAL’s Richie Mills felt the 26-year-old “worked tirelessly in the centre of the park,” more than matching United’s midfielders.

In second place was Cody Gakpo (7.1), who drew Liverpool level with a brilliant finish and his 12th goal of the season.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo hailed the Dutchman’s “superb work” to make it 1-1, as he showed “plenty of endeavour” all afternoon.

Virgil van Dijk (7.0) completed the top three, almost holding a creaking defence together at times.

Delago lauded a “terrific recovery run and sliding block straight after the restart,” as well as thwarting a “three-on-two counter in the final 10 minutes.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (4.1) was woeful and rightly got the lowest score, with Mills saying “Real Madrid won’t be itching to sign him over these types of performances.”