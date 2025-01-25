Mohamed Salah hit another milestone with his goal in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Ipswich, and in doing so he finally overtook Thierry Henry in the record books.

As a remarkable campaign unfolds for Salah on an individual level, there have been ongoing comparisons between the Egyptian and another Premier League legend.

But after surpassing Henry for goals and assists combined back in December, his effort against Ipswich on Saturday saw Salah also move clear of the Frenchman on goals alone.

Salah has now scored 176 times in the Premier League – all but two for Liverpool – leapfrogging Henry (175) in the all-time charts as the seventh-top goalscorer in the English top flight.

Next on the list of Frank Lampard (177), with Sergio Aguero in fifth (184) and Andy Cole in fourth (187) both also at risk of being eclipsed by Liverpool’s right winger before the season is up.

By firing into the roof of the net in the first half against Ipswich, Salah netted his 100th goal for Liverpool at home in the Premier League.

That is the most home goals from a Liverpool player since the Premier League began in 1992, with Robbie Fowler (85), Steven Gerrard (69), Michael Owen (63) and Sadio Mane (60) making up the top five.

Salah is one goal off reaching 20 in the league for a fifth season at Liverpool, having last done so in the 2021/22 campaign.

While a new contract is yet to be agreed the expectation is that both player and club will finalise terms on an extended deal before the summer.

The prospect of setting – and breaking – more and more records will no doubt appeal to Salah, who is now just eight off overtaking Gordon Hodgson as the third-highest goalscorer in Liverpool history.