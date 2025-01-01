Following Real Madrid‘s failed bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold at the start of the January transfer window, the expectation is that he will eventually leave.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alexander-Arnold was subject of a proposal worth around £20 million on New Year’s Eve which, unsurprisingly, Liverpool immediately dismissed.

It has been widely reported that the Reds have no intention of allowing their No. 66 to leave before the end of the season, though his expiring contract makes it likely a move to Real will eventually come to pass.

That is the belief of a number of journalists in an update from the Telegraph, including Liverpool reporter Chris Bascombe.

Bascombe writes that Liverpool have “still not given up hope” of tying Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, but “Real’s effort to try to buy the player early demonstrates their confidence that if they do not sign him this month, they will do so in the summer.”

Colleague Jason Burt writes: “Real Madrid will not have made the call to Liverpool without knowing Alexander-Arnold wants to go and that making an offer now would be rejected.”

“As much as I would love Alexander-Arnold to announce his future with a Wolf Of Wall Street meme declaring ‘I’m not leaving’, I expect him to join Real in the summer,” adds Mike McGrath.

• READ: When Alexander-Arnold’s camp held positive talks with Real Madrid

Today’s Liverpool FC News

New Year’s Eve saw trips to Barcelona, Milan and Venice for Liverpool squad – plus Alisson on karaoke!

Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich left-back, has been named as a possible target for the Reds heading into the summer

Constantine Hatzidakis, the assistant referee who elbowed Andy Robertson in the jaw in 2023, will this month run the line for his first Liverpool game since – 21 months on!

More from This Is Anfield

With it now 2025, This Is Anfield’s Adam Beattie has looked for one New Year’s resolution for every player in the Liverpool squad. Here’s his target for Mo Salah:

“Having broken the Premier League goalscoring record for a single campaign in his first season on Merseyside, Salah has since seen that crown be taken off him by Erling Haaland. “It is quite the bar, but the Egyptian King is in perhaps the best form of his life and finds himself on 17 goals with 20 games still to go, only a fool would bet against him threatening Haaland’s tally of 36 in 2022/23.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Marcus Rashford has been forced to deny claims he has hired an agency to secure a move away from Man United this month (Mail)

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has been banned for two games for his involvement in an altercation with Ipswich staff after a 2-1 loss last month (Premier League)

Wigan have announced the signing of right-back Josh Robinson from Arsenal, which could trigger Calvin Ramsay‘s premature return to Liverpool (WAFC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2018, Liverpool completed their best-ever January signing – and one of the best in the club’s entire history.

Virgil van Dijk‘s move was announced on December 27, 2017 but the Dutchman could only formally join on New Year’s Day, with it now seven years since he made his arrival.

He has made 294 appearances, won eight trophies, finished runner-up for the Ballon d’Or and now captains Liverpool. That’s £75 million well spent.