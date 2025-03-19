As the international break got underway, the transfer rumour mill began to whir while the players prepared for their first round of games.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

With Ibrahima Konate‘s current contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, we will likely see the defender linked with more teams as we get closer to the transfer window.

The latest club rumoured to be interested are Real Madrid.

A report from Marca claimed Los Blancos are targeting Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen, who has also been linked to Liverpool recently.

The article added that Konate, Castello Lukeba and William Saliba are also on their “radar.”

We wouldn’t get too worried about Konate leaving any time soon, though. The report may be correct, but it stands to reason that any top club would have an eye on one of the best defenders in world football.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned in connection with a move for Konate, but the French club ‘strongly denied’ that through the press.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Bournemouth are “among the clubs keen on signing” Caoimhin Kelleher, according to the Mail’s Lewis Steele – the final could have been his last game for Liverpool

After suffering from a nasty off-the-ball challenge by Joelinton at the end of Sunday’s match, Harvey Elliott recovered in time to train with England U21s on Wednesday

Darwin Nunez has admitted to El Pais that the international break could be important “to forget a little about what’s happening” at Liverpool

On Saturday, former Liverpool Women player Natasha Dowie will make history as the first woman to play in a Liverpool Legends match, as they take on Chelsea at Anfield

More from This Is Anfield

Though the cold played a part, the lack of red in Liverpool’s end at Wembley has caused much debate online. Joanna Durkin gave her take on the topic…

” From vastly different walks of life, we are all united for 90 minutes every week – or oftentimes every three days – in support of the same team, and in our case it is Liverpool FC. “A club steeped in rich history and renowned the world over for its supporter base, there is so much we do right. “But Wembley on Sunday showed us what we need to get back to, wearing red again and doing so proudly.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Andy Robertson has cheekily told the BBC: “I actually said to Kenny the other week, ‘I’m coming for you!'” – The left-back is 22 appearances behind Kenny Dalglish‘s record of 102 Scotland caps

Jordan Pickford has called Jordan Henderson‘s surprise England call-up a “great” move, explaining “he has got that winning mentality”

UEFA have charged Rangers for their ‘anti-woke’ banner displayed against Fenerbahce last week – the club has slammed the supporters involved

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2002, Gerard Houllier returned to the dugout following heart surgery, on an emotional night at Anfield.

The atmosphere helped Liverpool get over the line to reach the Champions League quarter-finals that night, with Jari Litmanen and Emile Heskey scoring in a 2-0 win over Fabio Capello’s Roma.

Also, Nigel Clough, Kolo Toure and Brad Jones celebrate their birthday today, turning 59, 44 and 43 years old respectively.