Ibrahima Konate on Real Madrid “radar” & more Kelleher interest – Latest Liverpool FC News

As the international break got underway, the transfer rumour mill began to whir while the players prepared for their first round of games.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

With Ibrahima Konate‘s current contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, we will likely see the defender linked with more teams as we get closer to the transfer window.

The latest club rumoured to be interested are Real Madrid.

A report from Marca claimed Los Blancos are targeting Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen, who has also been linked to Liverpool recently.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The article added that Konate, Castello Lukeba and William Saliba are also on their “radar.”

We wouldn’t get too worried about Konate leaving any time soon, though. The report may be correct, but it stands to reason that any top club would have an eye on one of the best defenders in world football.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned in connection with a move for Konate, but the French club ‘strongly denied’ that through the press.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

  • After suffering from a nasty off-the-ball challenge by Joelinton at the end of Sunday’s match, Harvey Elliott recovered in time to train with England U21s on Wednesday
  • Darwin Nunez has admitted to El Pais that the international break could be important “to forget a little about what’s happening” at Liverpool

More from This Is Anfield

Though the cold played a part, the lack of red in Liverpool’s end at Wembley has caused much debate online. Joanna Durkin gave her take on the topic…

” From vastly different walks of life, we are all united for 90 minutes every week – or oftentimes every three days – in support of the same team, and in our case it is Liverpool FC.

“A club steeped in rich history and renowned the world over for its supporter base, there is so much we do right.

“But Wembley on Sunday showed us what we need to get back to, wearing red again and doing so proudly.”

Liverpool FC: It’s time to make Anfield red again

Elsewhere in the football world today

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Wednesday, June 19, 2024: Scotland's captain Andy Robertson during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Müngersdorfer Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Andy Robertson has cheekily told the BBC: “I actually said to Kenny the other week, ‘I’m coming for you!'” – The left-back is 22 appearances behind Kenny Dalglish‘s record of 102 Scotland caps
  • Jordan Pickford has called Jordan Henderson‘s surprise England call-up a “great” move, explaining “he has got that winning mentality”
  • UEFA have charged Rangers for their ‘anti-woke’ banner displayed against Fenerbahce last week – the club has slammed the supporters involved

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 19, 2002: Liverpool's manager Gerard Houllier is embraced by AS Roma manager Fabio Capello as he returns to the touchline after recovering from a heart attack, during the UEFA Champions League Group B match against AS Roma at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2002, Gerard Houllier returned to the dugout following heart surgery, on an emotional night at Anfield.

The atmosphere helped Liverpool get over the line to reach the Champions League quarter-finals that night, with Jari Litmanen and Emile Heskey scoring in a 2-0 win over Fabio Capello’s Roma.

Also, Nigel Clough, Kolo Toure and Brad Jones celebrate their birthday today, turning 59, 44 and 43 years old respectively.

