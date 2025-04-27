➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after winning the League Title after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool “back on our perch” in moments fans “waited our whole lives for”

Liverpool fans couldn’t help but reflect and soak in the moment after the 5-1 win at home to Tottenham sealed Premier League title glory.

The Reds are Premier League champions – title No. 20 has been won!

A memorable day at Anfield saw Liverpool cruise to victory over Spurs, with the visitors even teasing us all by opening the scoring – the Reds always have to do it the dramatic way!

Arne Slot‘s side eased to victory in the end, sealing the title and leading to scenes of a mass joy inside Anfield.

There was only one thing Liverpool fans wanted to talk about on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments section – the small matter of being champions!

“Champions! Love you guys so much. You so deserve this.”

TheGman in the This is Anfield comments

“What a performance. What a season. If you had asked me when Klopp left and Slot came in, would we win the league, I would have said no, but top 4. But to win in such a convincing way, wow. Well done, lads. You were brilliant and thoroughly deserved the title.”

Alan Bridgett on Facebook

“You know when you’re a special club when half the spurs fans stay to watch the scenes.”

Maybe Lloyd in the This is Anfield comments

This is a quite remarkable effort from Slot in his first season in charge of Liverpool, cementing his place in Reds history already.

His side have dominated all season long, turning a potential title race into a procession.

As for the fans, they all deserve this so much after being robbed of the chance to properly celebrate in 2020, so a big night awaits for many.

Champions of England – sounds special, right?

