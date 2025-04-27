Liverpool fans couldn’t help but reflect and soak in the moment after the 5-1 win at home to Tottenham sealed Premier League title glory.

The Reds are Premier League champions – title No. 20 has been won!

A memorable day at Anfield saw Liverpool cruise to victory over Spurs, with the visitors even teasing us all by opening the scoring – the Reds always have to do it the dramatic way!

Arne Slot‘s side eased to victory in the end, sealing the title and leading to scenes of a mass joy inside Anfield.

There was only one thing Liverpool fans wanted to talk about on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments section – the small matter of being champions!

20 times League champions. Back on our perch. Priceless! pic.twitter.com/lW0i96Jdqn — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) April 27, 2025

Waited our whole lives for this moment. Deprived of celebrations in 2020, but not today. An incredible team, a magic day. Immortality for Slot in his first season! There are no words. Dream come true! ???? PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!! ? ? ? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 27, 2025

All the Liverpool's players deserve this, but none more so than the squad of 19/20 who were robbed of moments like this. For all the money and acclaim, they grew up as boys dreaming like moments like this — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 27, 2025

“Champions! Love you guys so much. You so deserve this.” – TheGman in the This is Anfield comments

“What a performance. What a season. If you had asked me when Klopp left and Slot came in, would we win the league, I would have said no, but top 4. But to win in such a convincing way, wow. Well done, lads. You were brilliant and thoroughly deserved the title.” – Alan Bridgett on Facebook

Scenes for the ages. Dressed in red, in front of a sea of red. The best football team in all these lands, all in one voice, YNWA – Premier League Champions. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 27, 2025

Nobody wanted to admit it at the time because there were much, much bigger things going on, but winning the Premier League behind closed doors in 2020 after such a long wait seriously hurt. Liverpool – both team and city – deserve every second of this celebration. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) April 27, 2025

I’ve waited for this all my life! This win will stay with me forever! I can’t lie the title during covid really burned me because we weren’t there! But not anymore! WE’RE LIVERPOOL FC AND WE’RE FUCKING CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND! GET THE FUCK IN!! ????? — Karl (@KarlThyer) April 27, 2025

I’ve never, ever seen anything like it. It’s glorious, it’s perfect, it’s Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/xMjtgHvfIk — Emilia Bona (@emiliabonaECHO) April 27, 2025

“You know when you’re a special club when half the spurs fans stay to watch the scenes.” – Maybe Lloyd in the This is Anfield comments

Back on that perch. #LFC Champions. WHAT A SEASON! WHAT A TEAM! WHAT A COACH! WHAT A CLUB! https://t.co/8OYY7cTGU6 — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) April 27, 2025

Those celebrations and scenes after the full time whistle were even better than I was expecting. — Danny (@dlmjnk) April 27, 2025

Thanks, dad. Thanks to all our dads. pic.twitter.com/KxeLL56EbT — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) April 27, 2025

This is a quite remarkable effort from Slot in his first season in charge of Liverpool, cementing his place in Reds history already.

His side have dominated all season long, turning a potential title race into a procession.

As for the fans, they all deserve this so much after being robbed of the chance to properly celebrate in 2020, so a big night awaits for many.

Champions of England – sounds special, right?