Your Monday headline is that LIVERPOOL ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS. We couldn’t ask for any more!

There is no other headline but Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions, it is all we will be discussing from here on out – nothing else matters.

The reaction in the last 24 hours has been incredible, from the current squad writing personal messages on social media to tributes from ex-players and managers.

We have had news songs emerge, a brilliant dig from a Liverpool sponsor and the story behind Mo Salah’s selfie celebration.

Oh, and the Champions Wall has already had a major update – we don’t waste time when it comes to matters like these. We have plenty of content you to enjoy, so soak it all up.

Your Premier League champions!

The date and time for Liverpool’s title parade has now been confirmed – it is going to be a wild bank holiday Monday after the final day of the season, can’t wait!

Alexis Mac Allister penned an emotional message on social media after realising his dream, saying Liverpool has “gone beyond anything I ever imagined” – what a player he’s been for us

Jurgen Klopp has sent a touching message congratulating the club on the title, saying he is “super happy about the present” – as are we, Jurgen!

Did you wonder where the players went after everyone left Anfield? Well, they stayed put to party into the night – oh, to be on a fly on the wall!

Arne Slot has a brilliant new song that you will need to learn the words for, it’s a belter – check it out here

There had been concerns of a wobble on the way to the title when results away from the Premier League were anything but easy to swallow, but Joanna Durkan shows stats say another thing entirely:

“The Reds were incredibly consistent and FotMob‘s stats do not lie, with a near mirror image in the first 17 games compared to the last 17 games. “In the first 17, Liverpool amassed 42 points, scored 40 goals and conceded 17; in their last 17, they banked 40 points after scoring 40 goals and conceding 15 – talk about a near replica! “Slot’s men even had the same number of clean sheets (seven), but the only notable change was they had more shots (316) in their most recent 17 games than in their previous 17 (275).”

We are not at all bothered by events outside Liverpool, so instead of giving you those headlines we think you would prefer to sit back and watch everything that unfolded at Anfield.

This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel is a treasure trove, so view at your pleasure:

Relieve Liverpool’s title-winning day at Anfield here – you know you want to!

Liverpool fans party at Anfield long after the match ends – this one is a belter

We have to keep with the theme of winning titles as on this day in 1990, Liverpool won the league for the 18th time by beating QPR 2-1 at Anfield.

A goal for Ian Rush and a John Barnes penalty completed the comeback, and with Aston Villa drawing against Norwich it ensured the Reds won the League with two games remaining.

We have a knack for finishing the job earlier than expected!

It heralded the end of an era, but the wait is well and truly over after two league titles in five years.