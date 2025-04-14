Liverpool again flattered to deceive in beating West Ham 2-1 at Anfield, but two cornerstones made all the difference yet again to put the title within reach.

The Reds needed a late Virgil van Dijk header to earn all three points on Sunday, as they went 13 points clear of Arsenal at the top the Premier League.

It was an ugly win, as Liverpool’s iffy recent form continued, but at this stage of the season, only the result matters with the title within reach.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ victory.

It wasn’t pretty by Liverpool, but they’re one step closer to glory…

The Daily Mail‘s Ian Ladyman assessed the title race, also admitting that Liverpool’s performance wasn’t convincing:

“Surely now the Premier League title is won. It will be Liverpool’s soon enough. But all those here at a frantic Anfield will know how close Arne Slot‘s team came to unimaginable calamity. “Had Liverpool only drawn this game, their lead over Arsenal would have remained at eleven points with six games to go. “Game, set and championship. But that’s not always the way football works. “No, football is played in the mind at times like this and here, drawing 1-1 with just a minute of normal time to go, Liverpool’s were utterly scrambled. “Having led early through Luis Diaz and being comfortably superior to West Ham in every way, Liverpool’s second half nerves slowly consumed them until the point at which they were totally unrecognisable.”

Arne Slot as animated after the final whistle as he’s been all season.

He knows the job is nearly done. pic.twitter.com/uPIbPua6N1 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 13, 2025

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph had to be critical about the Reds’ display, too:

“For 89 minutes Liverpool were playing as if waiting for the title to be handed to them rather than hunting it down. […] “Neutrals must have found it perplexing that the side on the cusp of going 13 points ahead was playing with more anxiety than they ever did in all those years going head-to-head with Manchester City when one mistake would be decisive. “Liverpool have gone into the past few weeks knowing they could afford many errors, yet their flirtations with danger have been unnecessary.”

The Athletic‘s Daniel Taylor was quick to point out how close Liverpool are to being champions of England, though:

“There have been better performances from the champions-in-waiting. Liverpool had to suffer at times and, considering the prize that will soon be in their possession, it was a strangely subdued atmosphere inside Anfield until that extraordinary climax. “Ultimately, though, Van Dijk’s late winner takes Liverpool another step closer — 13 points clear of Arsenal with six games remaining — to ensure that the 20th league championship in their history (equalling Man United’s record) could be confirmed as early as next weekend. “They might not be blowing teams away in the way they did earlier in the season. Yet a win for Liverpool at Leicester — and it feels like a near-formality — would seal everything if Arsenal lose at Ipswich on the same day. […] “It feels safe to book the open-top bus and Van Dijk’s 89th-minute header, shortly after being partly responsible for Robertson’s goal, was followed by some defiant chants of, ‘We shall not be moved.'”

Huge players came to the Reds’ rescue…

On X, David Lynch focused on the colossal Van Dijk, who responded in style after playing a part in Andy Robertson‘s own goal:

“A pretty poor second half from Liverpool and they couldn’t have complained if West Ham had taken a point as a result. “But when you’ve got a colossus of a captain like Virgil van Dijk then they can deliver huge moments when you need them, and that’s what today was all about.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Steele paid huge praise to Alisson, saying he was a difference-maker for Liverpool on his return to the team:

“No slight whatsoever on Caoimhin Kelleher but Alisson in goal makes *such* a difference for Liverpool. “West Ham have come close several times but he has basically said ‘sorry lads not today.’ “Strikers definitely get in their own head when 1v1 with him, too, such is his aura.”

Finally, Emma Smith of BBC Sport thought Mohamed Salah was excellent after his contract extension: