Liverpool are Premier League champions but will have to wait to get their hands on the trophy with four games still remaining in the 2024/25 season.

Arne Slot has led the Reds to their 20th top-flight title but will have to wait until the final day of the campaign to get his hands on the coveted Premier League trophy.

Liverpool will be presented with the trophy after their final game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 25, with a full-capacity Anfield to provide the backdrop.

It will be a stark comparison to the last time we saw the trophy lifted, with Jordan Henderson stood on a purpose-built stage on the Kop with only the family of the players in attendance.

This time, Virgil van Dijk will be front and centre in the middle of the pitch at Anfield, ready to lift a trophy that will already have Liverpool’s name engraved and adorned with red ribbons.

What will happen during the trophy lift?

A podium will be erected in the middle of the pitch at Anfield after the game against Palace concludes, with players then to line up before being called forward to receive their medal.

The champions are given 40 commemorative medals which are distributed to the manager, players and officials, as the club sees fit, with every player on at least five appearances guaranteed one.

Van Dijk will be the last player called to the stage, collecting the trophy before lifting it in front of an Anfield crowd who have waited for this moment for 35 years.

As we saw after the final whistle against Tottenham, incredible scenes are bound to quickly follow as the team parade the trophy around Anfield and take countless photos together, with an outpouring of emotion to greet them at every turn.

Our imaginations are already running wild over the scenes we will see – but we know reality will exceed our expectations!