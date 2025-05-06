There has been a fresh twist in the Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid saga, on a day that has also seen incoming Liverpool transfer rumours emerge.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Spanish publication AS, via a report from Sport Witness, Madrid have offered £509,000 (€600,000) to sign Alexander-Arnold in time to play at the Club World Cup.

It would mean that Liverpool’s vice-captain would leave his boyhood club before his current deal expires at the end of the June.

That said, the update adds that Reds sporting director Richard Hughes is holding firm, wanting £849,000 (€1m) for him instead.

Should Madrid fail to meet Liverpool’s demands, Alexander-Arnold will simply move to Madrid after June 30.

What a sad end to a brilliant Reds career.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is a player to “keep an eye on” for Liverpool this summer, a reliable journalist has claimed

Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong would “be keen on a move” to Liverpool, David Ornstein has reported. Is he a suitable Trent replacement?

The Reds are reportedly “showing strong interest” in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. He has been likened to Toni Kroos, which bodes well!

Alexis Mac Allister wants to build “something great” at Liverpool, saying they are “just getting started.” He is a HUGE part of the future

Liverpool have discovered Benjamin Sesko‘s release clause at RB Leipzig, but there’s a catch! Would he be the Reds’ perfect No. 9 addition?

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby has got the lowdown on rumoured Liverpool targets Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, speaking to journalist Alexander Smith about the Bournemouth pair:

“He’s an excellent attacking left-back who has really kicked on this season. “His delivery in particular has improved this season, some of the assists he has picked up have been excellent – his cross at Tottenham a highlight. “His defence is also very good, he’s able to use his pace and physicality to deal well with threats and is a good tackler.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Numerous English and Italian clubs have reportedly held talks with Lille striker Jonathan David – Liverpool have been linked with the Canadian! (Sky Sports)

Martin Odegaard is fit for Arsenal‘s trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night after taking part in training. Ousmane Dembele is available for the hosts (Sky Sports)

Speaking of the Champions League, there’s semi-final second leg action this evening, as Inter Milan host Barcelona. The first leg was a 3-3 thriller!

Tottenham‘s trip to Aston Villa has been brought forward two days to May 16 to allow Spurs more time to prepare for the Europa League final. That’s assuming they reach it!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1997, Michael Owen scored on his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 defeat away to Wimbledon in the Premier League.

He was just seventeen years and 144 days old, finishing with aplomb to get the Reds back in the game after trailing 2-0.

Also on this day in 2023, Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal at Anfield, coming in a 1-0 win against Brentford in the league.

If he makes it to 200 home Liverpool goals, he really will have stayed for a long time!