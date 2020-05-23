This Is Anfield  •  Kids  •  

Spot the difference: Identify the changes in these Liverpool pictures

A classic challenge for children around the world, we’ve produced two Liverpool themed ‘spot the difference’ pictures.

You need to find six changes in each of the two pictures below, the first of Jordan Henderson lifting the Club World Cup trophy, and the second of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrating alongside Roberto Firmino.

Some are easier to find than others, and there’s one very hard one in the Henderson image.

Set yourself a challenge and time yourself…!

Click here and here for the answers.

