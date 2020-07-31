€10m defender ‘bid made’ & Reds CEO change – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are heading into the weekend with news of a change at the top of the club, while the usual rumours and news also circulate.

Change incoming at the top of the club

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore will leave this summer after his three-year contract comes to an end.

Moore replaced Ian Ayre and was responsible for the non-footballing side of operations within the club, helping ensure a massively successful period for LFC on and off the pitch.

The digital strategy, commercial tie-ups and business operations were all hugely improved upon in this time period, with Moore a vital cog in many of those.

He’ll be replaced by Billy Hogan, who steps up from managing director and chief commercial officer into the chief executive role.

Another defender on the Reds’ radar…supposedly

Liverpool are going to have enormous depth at centre-back next season at this rate.

Following on from our, ahem, interest in Kalidou Kouliably, Ozan Kabak, Diego Carlos, Lloyd Kelly and others, the Reds have now apparently made a bid for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi.

Spanish media outlet COPE report a €10m offer has been submitted, with the Reds hoping to take advantage of the fact Betis are restructuring the management again this summer.

There’s one year left on his deal, but he’s 28, isn’t elite and, quite frankly, wouldn’t necessarily be a big upgrade in longevity, quality, consistency or financial outlay (other than wages) on Dejan Lovren.

We’ll leave you to make your own final assessment on whether it’ll happen.

Next season’s promise

Already so many reasons to look forward to 2020/21, not the least of which is the progression of some excellent young talents.

Quickfire LFC news

Mo Salah says he always answered both Champions League and Premier League when people asked him which he’d rather win – now he has both! (LFC)

Swansea have held talks with the Reds over taking Rhian Brewster on loan again next season (TIA)

16-year-old Polish winger Mateusz Musialowski has completed a move to the Reds (Echo)

And Thiago will definitely leave Bayern this summer, say the club, but there’s still no indication the Reds are pursuing him (ES)

Around the Prem

Dortmund have agreed on an initial £60m fee for Sancho to United, which they might well have done, if the add-ons are things like “£1m when he eats breakfast”, “£4m if he scores 10 in training” (Independent)

Leeds want Danny Rose and Fabian Delph as they clearly look to build for the future (Star)

Brighton want Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal, who are happy to sell him as they’re short of money and his name costs a fortune to print for a match jersey (Mirror)

And Chelsea and City both want David Alaba, and who knows if he’ll pick former boss Pep Guardiola or FA Cup finalist Frank Lampard in that race (Telegraph)

Stupid mercenaries of the day

How stubborn and dumb do you have to be to refuse to leave your club, even at the expense of being fit for the Euros? Gareth Bale stubborn and dumb.

Mesut Ozil won’t be at the Euros anyway, but he also isn’t going to miss a single penny of his Arsenal contract, despite not being wanted.

Tweet of the day

Thank you for all of the messages throughout the day. I want to reassure everyone that @LFC will be in great hands under the stewardship of Billy Hogan, a seasoned executive that has been integral to our success off the pitch in recent years. I will leave you with this…YNWA pic.twitter.com/sVCJ7vZFKR — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) July 31, 2020

Worth watching tonight

No games tonight! FA Cup final on Saturday though.