International week, is it? Must be a good time for stupid news, stupid decisions and all manner of positive things, surely…

Pitaluga in, Wilson to depart?

Liverpool’s Champions League squad lists have been submitted, with 24 of the 25 available places taken up.

No great surprises with the names on List A, which includes Harvey Elliott as he hasn’t been at the club two years yet to qualify for List B, which has the likes of Curtis Jones on.

But one name is absent: Harry Wilson.

It seems the Welsh winger is set for a loan to the Championship before October 16, as there was room enough for him as a homegrown player to be in our European squad.

That’s quite the step down for a player who was in the top flight last year and touted as a £20m sale this summer.

While he may disappear, one new face has been confirmed in the squad with goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga having joined.

Here you can see the lengths the Reds went to in ensuring he’s the right profile for the club.

Shaq back after Covid re-test

No two weeks in isolation for our Swiss winger!

He picked up a positive coronavirus test result after joining up with the international side, but it turns out to be a false positive.

A retest leaves him eligible to play, however, as the antibodies appear to have related to a previous infection and he’s entirely corona-free.

He could therefore be in Klopp’s plans for the derby after the international break.

Five years and first internationals

We’ve had the boss to ourselves for five years! Great trophy return in that time, too!

Quickfire LFC news

Vitor Matos says Grujic has been developing well and has filled a decent role for the Reds, but circumstance leaves him having to depart because there’s no spot for him (SW)

Herbie Kane and Joe Hardy both returned from injury as the U23s spanked Salford City 5-0; both could feasibly head out on loan to the EFL, though Kane’s could be a permanent move (LFC)

John Barnes says Jadon Sancho wouldn’t just walk into the Reds team as a starter if he signed (Star)

And the Reds are already working toward securing January deals to sell Shaqiri and Wilson (Mirror)

Around the Prem

United will make a move for Ismaila Sarr before the domestic window shuts, because they definitely haven’t had enough time to line up their deals already (Goal)

Felipe Anderson has left West Ham for Porto on loan, but feels he has a future in London long-term – just not under Moysie (TS)

Jack Grealish says he spent three weeks trying to convince Ross Barkley to join Villa from Chelsea, which is about as long as Barkley’s best run in the side at Stamford Bridge (ES)

And Emi Martinez says he left Arsenal “at the right time”, which is kinda stating the obvious given in January he was worth about 40p and a Mars Bar, while in July he had an FA Cup winner’s medal, was worth £20m and has a massive new contract for years (Independent)

Stupid rumour of the day

Jack Wilshere, 5 October: “I’m still ambitious, still can play at the top, still fit and ready to prove myself at the highest level.”

Jack Wilshere, 8 October: “Might move to Rangers tbh.”

Tweet of the day

Today marks five years of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. Put simply, the most important appointment the Reds have made in decades, he has transformed the club on and off your pitch. Delivered the league title, which was EVERYTHING. Legend. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 8, 2020

What we’re reading

Nobody wanted to buy Wilf Zaha even with his public pleas to be taken away from the likes of Roy Hodgon and the James McArthur/ys. The Athletic investigate why and how.

And especially for a roundup reader who questioned the absence of Northern Ireland-related footnotes down in these final sections, here’s a tremendous chat with Ian Baraclough, on the Coaches’ Voice, about his progression as a coach and manager.

Worth watching tonight

England vs Wales! Maybe not. Out of the qualifiers, likely the best of the action will be seen in Norway vs Serbia. 7:45pm KO.