New Anfield expansion plan & Thiago return timeline confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool play on Tuesday night against Ajax so it’s time for a new game: Player Injury Bingo. Who is your money on getting a knock this week?!

Reds to re-submit Anfield expansion planning application

The coronavirus pandemic forced many delays to many construction plans around the world and LFC were far from immune.

Our move to Kirkby and a new training ground was delayed, with the Reds eventually moving during the last international break rather than over summer as had initially been planned.

A potential further expansion of Anfield was similarly delayed – but one year later it’s back on the to-do list.

The plan is to be submitted for “phase two” of the Anfield expansion, with 7,000 added seats taking the overall capacity to 61,000.

That will be for the Anfield Road end – images of how the ground will look upon completion can be seen at the link above.

All I want for Christmas is a fit midfield

Sadly, we won’t have Thiago Alcantara to call upon over the heavy December fixture run.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the “massive impact” on his knee after the dreadful tackle from Everton‘s Richarlison, explaining that it could have been worse, but certainly isn’t good.

“It’s not massive and he trains from time to time in the moment but not in the moment because we just have to realise we have to go a few further steps.

“That’s it, I can’t say when he will be fine but it will take a few weeks still. That’s how it is.”

Later on Monday it was confirmed that Thiago is expected to be out until January.

However, there is marginally better news in that Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost ready to return. He won’t feature against Ajax, but he is closing in on full training – and the same appears true for Naby Keita.

All about Ajax

One point required to reach the last 16; one win required to restore confidence.

Quickfire LFC news

Andy Robertson wants more clarity over VAR calls and says it’s ruining the fun of the game (TIA)

John Barnes says it would be easy to convince Kalidou Koulibaly to join as a guaranteed starter (Mirror)

Two of the Reds’ on-loan players continue to thrive in blue (TIA)

And Taiwo Awoniyi says he wants to leave Liverpool now as he cannot secure a work permit – but has huge praise for the club’s patience and support (Goal)

Around the Prem

Raul Jimenez has had surgery on a fractured skull after a clash in the Arsenal-Wolves match on Sunday (BBC)

Sami Khedira is keen on a Premier League move in the summer, with Everton a possible destination. Can he play left-back then? (Mail)

Newcastle vs Villa is in doubt due to a ‘rona outbreak causing five squad and staff members to isolate (Guardian)

And Gus Poyet could be back as manager of Sunderland soon, because the last time that happened went so well apparently (Northern Echo)

Tweet of the day

Not LFC-related but talk about your timing for a power cut…

A national powercut happened in Malta last night. Talk about the biggest cliffhanger in football history… pic.twitter.com/jfInJ10i67 — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) November 29, 2020

What we’re watching

Two things: Local Merseyside club Marine scoring a 120th-minute winner to seal their place in the third round of the FA Cup!

And the draw for the same competition – just after 7pm tonight here on YouTube or on BT Sport if you prefer. The Reds are ball No. 21 – home against Marine with a load of local fans in the ground would be lovely!

Worth watching tonight

Hammers v Villa. Might make the game more interesting if we can convince them to both play in their home shirts, too. 8pm KO.