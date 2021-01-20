Leipzig keen on Origi loan & no new contracts for Reds stars – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for a big, albeit tough, game against Burnley – but we’ve also got a load of transfer news and build-up talk for you.

Renegotiations not on the menu

A few recent reports have suggested that the likes of Salah, Fabinho or others might either be in line for new contracts, or else at least want one.

It isn’t happening right now, though.

Multiple reports today say that while reviews are ongoing, no terms have been outlayed to player and there aren’t plans to do so any time soon, as the pandemic continues to impact finances.

A large batch of first-team players have contracts due for renewal in the summer of 2023, including the captain, our centre-forward, our No. 10, our top scorer and our best centre-backs, both from the realms of “currently fit” and “in the world”.

Lots of planning to do, but nothing imminent.

Origi on Leipzig’s loan list

Divock Origi‘s future remains subject to plenty of speculation, though the Bundesliga has largely taken centre stage when it comes to the rumours.

Aside from Wolves and Belgium in general, both links which have since been debunked, every club seems to have come from Germany’s top flight when linked with the striker – and he spent time there on loan, of course, earlier in his Reds career.

However, it’s a bit of a step-up this time from struggling Schalke: RB Leipzig are the contenders to land him, say Sport BILD.

They claim Julian Nagelsmann wants to add a forward to keep the momentum going in the title race and they could strike a “lightning deal” for a loan player, whatever that is. Presumably a half-season loan on short notice?!

Origi has played a sub role of late for Klopp, but it seems unlikely we’ll let him leave unless on a permanent deal.

Build-up to Burnley

The Clarets are decent in defence. We cannot go a fourth league game without a goal!

Quickfire LFC news

Here are all the confirmed dates and kick-off times for our matches next month (TIA)

And all the Reds’ games will be shown live in February after an agreed extension (TIA)

Liverpool are keen on Adama Traore again but his asking price has dropped down to £40m (SW)

Gini Wijnaldum has encouraged fans and players alike to stay together and says work hard will end this tough run (LFC)

Around the Prem

Concussion subs will be trialled in the PL – rules and conditions for the plan are here (TIA)

Danny Ings is keen on a Champions League team and Spurs are keen on him, with just over a year left on his Saints deal (Eurosport)

Arsenal‘s squad-trimming has continued with the release of Klopp’s former defender Sokratis (TIA)

Demarai Gray could be off to the Bundesliga with Leverkusen keen (Sport1)

Stupid rumour of the day

Contract negotiations 101: when club aren’t offering the megasalary you want, link yourself to Liverpool, Spurs and United.

Step right up, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Tweet of the day

Trent’s crossing output for #LFC has dipped. We’re halfway, but his volume isn’t at 50% of last season’s. The locations have shifted too: It’s now roughly 1 in 7 from deep, whereas last season it was 1 in 4#AskVizAnything | @Twenty3sport https://t.co/1SmV8Pf2M5 pic.twitter.com/HX9dxwNqAJ — Sam Tighe – Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) January 20, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Fulham vs United at 8.15 for the domestics. Leipzig vs Union at 7:30 for the fun footy.