Summer deals for defensive mid and centre-back?

Two-for-one for you today in summer targets! If only some decent club was offering that to the Reds: buy a striker, get a defender for free. Lovely.

Anyway, the two clubs we’re ‘dealing with’ today are at opposite ends of the top-flight spectrum: Serie A soon-to-be champions Inter Milan, and Premier League soon-to-be relegated Sheffield United.

From the former, we’re keen to spend €50m or more on Alessandro Bastoni, with Italian media saying we’d have “no problem” shelling that type of money out on him if he agreed to join.

Closer to home, the Blades’ midfielder Sander Berge is apparently on the radar, with Eurosport saying we’ll “join the pursuit” with a bunch of other teams in the Premier League.

We did scout him prior to his move to Bramall Lane, in fairness…

Origi wanted around Europe

It won’t be a surprise to see Belgian striker Divock Origi repeatedly linked with a Liverpool exit this summer – it was the same a year ago, after all.

He survived that transfer window and has played a bit-part role for the Reds this year, but the rumours have started up once more.

In Spain, Gol Digital suggest Real Sociedad want him as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who is likely to attract plenty of attention this year.

The €20 million fee shouldn’t be prohibitive, especially if Wolves take up their option to sign Willian Jose too, and being first-choice would no doubt appeal to our striker.

Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also mentioned elsewhere as having a keen interest in Origi.

Quickfire LFC news

Joe Gomez is back to working with a ball as he steps up his injury recovery work (TIA)

Dutch broadcasters NOS took a deep dive on Van Dijk’s injury and claim rushing him back for the Euros would be a ‘dangerous’ mistake (SW)

Carragher has picked out a big positive from the Nat-Kabak partnership (TIA)

And the U18s put six past Sutton United in the FA Youth Cup last night (TIA)

Around the Prem

Man United could get Pogba and De Gea back for their second leg against Milan and the season run-in (BBC)

Roman Abramovich is making Haaland his ‘personal mission’ this summer (Star)

Matteo Guendouzi wants a recall to the Arsenal set-up after his loan this season, because everyone needs a little more crazy in their lives (FF)

And Leeds want N’Koulou as their big defensive signing. Hope he likes playing eight different positions or getting injured, as that seems to be their style (Mail)

