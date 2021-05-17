This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Dubious new Bundesliga CB links & Trent doubt for Euro 2020 – Liverpool FC Roundup

Go on. Admit it. You’ve spent at least three hours of the past 24 watching Alisson‘s goal on repeat too, haven’t you?!

 

Reds ‘interest’ in Ginter

Probably not one to linger over for too long.

Liverpool are named as one of three clubs keen on Borussia Monchengladbach central defender Matthias Ginter, a former Dortmund youngster.

He has one year left on his contract, plays a key role at BMG and is likely part of the German set-up at the Euros this summer – all very positive.

Except for one thing: he has repeatedly said he doesn’t care about money, he’s comfortable at Gladbach, believes in the long-term project and has no real desire to leave.

Even so, Bild reckon the Reds are keen, Spurs have made an offer of some sort and Inter Milan are also sniffing around for a cheap-o deal.

Wouldn’t be holding our collective breaths on this one, to be frank.

 

Southgate set for bizarre Trent call

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold the best right-back in the world? You may feel he is, but let’s lessen the scope. What about narrowing the pool to the best in the Premier League? Or merely the best English one? How about top three?

If you’re still shaking your head, rest assured you’re not alone: England boss Gareth Southgate apparently agrees with you.

It seems that despite even bigger squads than usual being announced, Trent may miss out on a 26-man Euro 2020 squad for the Three Lions.

Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and maybe even Reece James are set to get the nod according to reports.

Liverpool fans are suitably amazed at the national team manager’s decision…though in the longer term, it might work out well for the Reds.

 

ALL ABOUT ALISSON

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is no story (not associated with a trophy!) greater than this one, if we get into the Champions League. Alisson Becker, plunderer of goals, thwarter of Baggies, scourge of Leicester or Chelsea.

 

Quickfire LFC news

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) and West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Around the Prem

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2019: Leicester City's Youri Tielemans during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Everton FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Lineker, Neville, journos and fans have signed an open letter asking for an independent regulator to oversee football and stop Super League plans in future
  • Arsenal and Willian have agreed they’ll part ways at the end of the season, not realising that no other club is keen to get involved in the happy divorce because they’ve both been so terrible
  • And Man United love their captain and left-sided centre-back Harry Maguire so much, they’re going to spend a fortune on Spain’s left-sided centre-back Pau Torres this summer

 

Stupid quote of the day

“I didn’t want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it’s reason behind the performances. It’s never nice to see a club that is not united. We’re hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day and that we move together.”

That’s Ole saying the fans are to blame for United’s back-to-back defeats, despite no protests at one of the games, and then saying he hopes they’re back on-side for the next game as it’s against a relegated team. Ole Gunnar Glazer!

 

Video of the day

Things to note from different camera angles: Trent’s shriek, Bartley’s look of despair, Nat Phillips looking for all the world as though he’s in a rock concert mosh pit and the West Brom coach who tries to tell the fourth official it shouldn’t count because time’s already up.

 

Worth watching tonight

Championship play-off semi-finals – get a good look at who we might face next year!

