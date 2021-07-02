Inter star linked & Reds open to bids for 3 forwards – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool need to open the chequebook this summer to fill a few voids in the squad, but most fans now accept that this year, at least, we need to sell to buy. Such is the knock-on effect of no fans for over a year.

Long-term interest in Origi and two others on the move?

Want some new signings? Best prepare to offload a few established Reds, in that case.

Money can and should be raised by selling fringe players who had no involvement last year, those either out on loan or part of the developmental squad, but there are also some first-team squad members whose time at Anfield is surely up.

To the surprise of nobody, Divock Origi heads the list and the Reds want at least £15m for the Belgian forward, which would be around a third down from the price they previously agreed with Wolves before the striker opted against the move.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are also likely to head through the door, though, if “good offers” come in for the pair – put your own price tags for each as to what would constitute ‘good’.

Reds rumours of the day

Taiwo Awoniyi is wanted by at least half a dozen clubs and the Reds have turned down €5m for him already this summer

Jurgen Klopp wants to add at least two more players to his squad this summer with a forward and midfielder on the wish list according to local reports

Nicolo Barella might be one of those, according to Italian media, with the Reds having “asked for information” about a possible transfer for the Inter Milan and Azzurri enforcer

Latest Liverpool FC news

Over 54,000 Reds fans should be in attendance for the start of the new season according to the latest government release in getting back to some semblance of normality

Daniel Sturridge says he’s in the best shape he has been in for years, despite being without a club for well over a year now

Liverpool Women have made a fifth signing of the summer with Carla Humphrey joining from Bristol City in the WSL

And if you want an early glimpse of the ‘ecru’ Liverpool away kit, one shop mistakenly put it on sale early and photos have duly emerged

Euro 2020 latest

Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from Germany’s national team after they exited the tournament to England

Jack Grealish says Harry Kane will go on to break all the England goalscoring records, despite a dismal showing at the Euros so far

Gareth Southgate says a trip to Rome is beneficial to England after an emotionally draining Wembley encounter with Germany

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Nuno has been told Harry Kane won’t be sold without his say-so, but the striker still wants to depart

Ben White is the subject of a mid-table transfer tug-of-war with Arsenal and Everton both hoping to land him

Ryan Bertrand is heading to Leicester on a two-year deal on a free transfer after leaving Southampton

Tweet of the day and match of the night

?? 2012 screamers from start to finish ?? pic.twitter.com/ajztTJC7cL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 2, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees Belgium and Italy clash. Should be a belter!