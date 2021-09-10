Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Klopp derides FIFA approach & Milner back from injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are preparing for a Sunday afternoon showdown with Leeds United, the backdrop of which remains a ridiculous international break with players forced to sit out the match.

 

Jurgen Klopp takes aim at Fifa again

The boss has never been one to mince his words, nor hide his utter disdain for the lack of attention to players’ welfare shown by the game’s governing bodies.

Klopp has reiterated his stance that Fifa simply “don’t care” about the players and insisted finances remain the only factor Fifa take into account.

His press conference also took aim at the absolute nonsense around the Brazilian players not being allowed to feature (so far!) this weekend and how footballers are the ones being punished.

Here we listed the six key points Klopp discussed, often in passionate terms.

 

End of the internationals

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever during the pre-match warm-up before a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Potential line-ups for this weekend? We’ve got two of them – one notably missing some Brazilians, for whenever people get their act together and decide on which rules will be obeyed and not

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - Sunday, November 15, 2020: Belgium's Youri Tielemans during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League A Group 2 match between England and Belgium at Den Dreef. Belgium won 2-0. (Pic by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

  • Youssef En-Nesyri is Arsenal‘s top target to replace Aubameyang, but he has taken one look at the bottom-of-the-table Gunners and run away laughing even with January months away
  • Youri Tielemans is rumoured to be on Barcelona’s wishlist, which we find surprising, given how unlikely it is Leicester let him go for free
  • Karl Darlow has told his team-mates and other PL players to get a jab, as he tries to save lives as well as save shots

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s the return of domestic action. Birmingham vs Derby, anyway. Or Lorient vs Lille? Or just get ready for a busy weekend.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments