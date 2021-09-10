Klopp derides FIFA approach & Milner back from injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for a Sunday afternoon showdown with Leeds United, the backdrop of which remains a ridiculous international break with players forced to sit out the match.

Jurgen Klopp takes aim at Fifa again

The boss has never been one to mince his words, nor hide his utter disdain for the lack of attention to players’ welfare shown by the game’s governing bodies.

Klopp has reiterated his stance that Fifa simply “don’t care” about the players and insisted finances remain the only factor Fifa take into account.

His press conference also took aim at the absolute nonsense around the Brazilian players not being allowed to feature (so far!) this weekend and how footballers are the ones being punished.

Here we listed the six key points Klopp discussed, often in passionate terms.

End of the internationals

Jurgen Klopp again managed to hit the nail on the head when it comes to outsiders deciding when players must play…and apparently when they must not

Fabinho meanwhile has discussed being at the frustrating centre of the club vs country argument, while he still doesn’t know if he can play at the weekend

Latest Liverpool FC news

James Milner is back in training for Liverpool, giving the Reds a boost ahead of the Leeds game

Ki-Jana Hoever has discussed his time at Anfield and why he was right to join the Reds…and right to leave for Wolves

Potential line-ups for this weekend? We’ve got two of them – one notably missing some Brazilians, for whenever people get their act together and decide on which rules will be obeyed and not

Latest Premier League chat

Youssef En-Nesyri is Arsenal‘s top target to replace Aubameyang, but he has taken one look at the bottom-of-the-table Gunners and run away laughing even with January months away

Youri Tielemans is rumoured to be on Barcelona’s wishlist, which we find surprising, given how unlikely it is Leicester let him go for free

Karl Darlow has told his team-mates and other PL players to get a jab, as he tries to save lives as well as save shots

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Does anyone else believe that Klopp and current squad can get numbers 20 and 7 in the bag? I 100% do … — St John Handclap?? #freethenorth (@StJohnHandclap) September 10, 2021

Tonight’s the return of domestic action. Birmingham vs Derby, anyway. Or Lorient vs Lille? Or just get ready for a busy weekend.