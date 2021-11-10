Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
How quick can you name the clubs involved in LFC’s 25-game unbeaten run?

Liverpool’s record-equalling 25-game unbeaten streak would be extended no further after the trip to West Ham, but can you recall each of the teams faced in that run?

Not since April did Liverpool taste defeat prior to the latest trip to the capital, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side winning 17 and drawing eight in the previous 25 games.

The 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham ensured there would be no new club record with Liverpool left to wait until after the November international break to get back on track.

Until then, your task is to name the 20 different clubs that were unable to inflict defeat on Liverpool and leave as much time on the clock as you can…and there isn’t much to start with!

You have just 1 minute and 30 seconds…GO!

