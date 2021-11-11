Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

PL schedule set around World Cup & lowdown on Julian Ward – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool news largely involves looking ahead on Thursday: to the summer, to next season and even beyond, in the eyes of some!

 

22/23 season faces crazy World Cup break

We knew it was coming, now we know exactly when. The Premier League today confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 season with a mid-campaign break for the World Cup to take place in.

And as you might expect, it doesn’t make for pretty reading – especially for players involved.

The full dates and schedule can be found here but suffice to say we start a week earlier than usual, there’s a six-week gap for the finals in Qatar and eight days between the World Cup final and the resumption of the domestic action.

In marginally more positive news related to that, league teams have unanimously opposed plans to hold the World Cup every two years.

 

Next month, next year, next…manager?!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Chelsea's captain Andreas Christensen walks off dejected after his yellow card was upgraded to a red card following a VAR review and he was sent off during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

  • Paul Pogba wants to be paid more than Ronaldo and be the league’s highest paid player if he’s to renew at Man United. Is he more stupid for thinking he deserves it, or are United more stupid for being potentially keen to do it?
  • Andreas Christensen is playing it cool and relaxed over no contract terms being agreed – I mean, you would, wouldn’t you? Big raise at the current club or massive signing on fee elsewhere on a free. Fair play
  • Newcastle will find it tough in January to buy domestic players as clubs don’t want to deal with them, apparently. Who do you reckon is first to decide that’s the wrong stance when they want to buy an absolute journeyman on a long contract for about six times his usual value?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We’re all watching Back to the Future this Christmas!

Tonight is the start of international week – Ireland vs Portugal and Greece vs Spain are you big ones to watch. Romania vs Iceland for those of you who need the drama of qualification in your life.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments