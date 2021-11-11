PL schedule set around World Cup & lowdown on Julian Ward – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool news largely involves looking ahead on Thursday: to the summer, to next season and even beyond, in the eyes of some!

22/23 season faces crazy World Cup break

We knew it was coming, now we know exactly when. The Premier League today confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 season with a mid-campaign break for the World Cup to take place in.

And as you might expect, it doesn’t make for pretty reading – especially for players involved.

The full dates and schedule can be found here but suffice to say we start a week earlier than usual, there’s a six-week gap for the finals in Qatar and eight days between the World Cup final and the resumption of the domestic action.

In marginally more positive news related to that, league teams have unanimously opposed plans to hold the World Cup every two years.

Next month, next year, next…manager?!

Steven Gerrard is officially the Aston Villa manager and we’ll welcome his team to Anfield in December – and he’s explained the advice from Jurgen that he’ll take with him in his career

Latest Liverpool FC news

Conor Bradley has explained his approach to trying to win a first-team place at Liverpool and who his influences are at the club

One of the U23’s regular performers hopes to depart in January for some senior action on loan

And Aston Villa have pointed to Gerrard’s time with the Reds’ youth teams as a big reason for their admiration and trust in his work as senior boss

Latest Premier League chat

Paul Pogba wants to be paid more than Ronaldo and be the league’s highest paid player if he’s to renew at Man United. Is he more stupid for thinking he deserves it, or are United more stupid for being potentially keen to do it?

Andreas Christensen is playing it cool and relaxed over no contract terms being agreed – I mean, you would, wouldn’t you? Big raise at the current club or massive signing on fee elsewhere on a free. Fair play

Newcastle will find it tough in January to buy domestic players as clubs don’t want to deal with them, apparently. Who do you reckon is first to decide that’s the wrong stance when they want to buy an absolute journeyman on a long contract for about six times his usual value?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We’re all watching Back to the Future this Christmas!

Liverpool face Rafa, Gerrard and Rodgers (twice) in December. The ghosts of Christmas past… https://t.co/ldscAvCsJa — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) November 11, 2021

Tonight is the start of international week – Ireland vs Portugal and Greece vs Spain are you big ones to watch. Romania vs Iceland for those of you who need the drama of qualification in your life.