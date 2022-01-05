Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Cup game off, CB bid rejected & Gerrard wants Coutinho – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool face a very busy week of organisation and trying to get the training ground open again – but nothing will be happening on the pitch…yet.

 

League Cup semi-final rearranged – FA Cup in doubt

It’s official – there’s no game to look forward to on Thursday night. Eventually, the EFL have had to accept Liverpool’s request to have the match postponed, with assistant boss Pepijn Lijnders the latest to test positive in addition to “significant” numbers of players.

Both club and competition made a statement after the confirmation that the game was off – and we’ll now play the first leg at home and the return a week later in the rearranged schedule.

There’s no guarantee that our FA Cup game at the weekend will go ahead yet, but the U18s fixture against Burnley in the FA Youth Cup is off – to protect them in case they are needed for the first-team‘s Shrewsbury match.

 

Transfer window: Open!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 19, 2014: Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Correia celebrates scoring the second goal against Queens Park Rangers with team-mate captain Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Loftus Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side’s fifth and winning penalty of the shoot-out against Liverpool after a 1-1 draw during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties. (Credit: Chloe Knott/The FA)

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has used up the last of his 34 chances at super-strict Arsenal and they are now willing to listen to offers for him
  • Lucas Digne is rated at £30m by Everton but it’s only Italian sides keen to sign him at the moment, so that’ll be an 18-month loan with an option to think about potentially maybe buying him for a reduced fee while they still pay his wages instead, then
  • Gabriel Barbosa is “open” to joining Newcastle and seriously, we’d love to see Eddie Howe try and deal with him when he decides he’s had enough of the shambles and kicks off massively. Ever see your school’s supply teacher try and quietly deal with the naughty kid and fail completely? Yeah, that

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

“No Wonder You Hate Us”

Tonight’s late fixture is the other League Cup semi first leg: Chelsea vs Spurs. We’ve drawn with them both recently…who do you want to win?!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments