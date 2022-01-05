Cup game off, CB bid rejected & Gerrard wants Coutinho – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool face a very busy week of organisation and trying to get the training ground open again – but nothing will be happening on the pitch…yet.

League Cup semi-final rearranged – FA Cup in doubt

It’s official – there’s no game to look forward to on Thursday night. Eventually, the EFL have had to accept Liverpool’s request to have the match postponed, with assistant boss Pepijn Lijnders the latest to test positive in addition to “significant” numbers of players.

Both club and competition made a statement after the confirmation that the game was off – and we’ll now play the first leg at home and the return a week later in the rearranged schedule.

There’s no guarantee that our FA Cup game at the weekend will go ahead yet, but the U18s fixture against Burnley in the FA Youth Cup is off – to protect them in case they are needed for the first-team‘s Shrewsbury match.

Transfer window: Open!

Neco Williams has reportedly asked the Reds to consider any bids for him this month as he looks to lock down more game time across the rest of the season

Latest Liverpool FC news

Robbie Fowler has jokingly offered his services as Reds manager as Lijnders followed Klopp into self-isolation

Sadio Mane has joined with the Senegal squad for the AFCON, but their early preparations have been hit by three Covid cases among players and six among staff

And outgoing defender Morgan Boyes shared brilliant photos after his last day with the Reds, featuring some very young-looking team-mates including Curtis Jones and Neco Williams!

Latest Premier League chat

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has used up the last of his 34 chances at super-strict Arsenal and they are now willing to listen to offers for him

Lucas Digne is rated at £30m by Everton but it’s only Italian sides keen to sign him at the moment, so that’ll be an 18-month loan with an option to think about potentially maybe buying him for a reduced fee while they still pay his wages instead, then

Gabriel Barbosa is “open” to joining Newcastle and seriously, we’d love to see Eddie Howe try and deal with him when he decides he’s had enough of the shambles and kicks off massively. Ever see your school’s supply teacher try and quietly deal with the naughty kid and fail completely? Yeah, that

Tweet of the day and match of the night

“No Wonder You Hate Us”

Judging by the reaction you'd think Liverpool were the first team to ask for a game to be postponed due to Covid. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) January 5, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture is the other League Cup semi first leg: Chelsea vs Spurs. We’ve drawn with them both recently…who do you want to win?!